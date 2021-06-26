The dragon from the Shang-Chi trailer is not Fin Fang Foom

The latest released trailer of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” It has brought with it a significant number of surprises. We’ve been able to see the return of Abomination with a redesign from how we left it in “The Incredible Hulk” and we’ve also had more action moments, with the Ten Rings (or bracelets?) In action. In that large amount of detail, something that has attracted attention is the presence of a dragon.

As we get closer to the end of the trailer we see a moment where Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu, is underwater and meets a large dragon advancing what is possibly an important scene in the movie. Many have thought about the possibility that it is Fin Fang Foom, a character that has been rumored on more than one occasion for the Marvel movies, and especially for this one from Shang-Chi. However, the evidence makes us think that this dragon is not Fin Fang Foom.

In Marvel history, Fin Fang Foom was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for the Strange Tales # 89 comic from 1961. It is a dragon-like alien creature, named Makluan, that has appeared in numerous Shang-Chi stories, The Avengers and The Fantastic Four throughout the years. However, it is a bit problematic and falls into the stereotype of Asians, which even Liu himself considered questionable, further commenting that Fin Fang Foom would not appear in the film, however, there was the possibility that Marvel Studios, as he usually does. , I chose to give it a retouch, a readaptation of the creature that was not a literal transfer of the vignettes but did take some of its elements.

There are several possibilities on the table. On one side is a certain fan theory that this dragon could really be Wenwu, that is, The Mandarin. In that change they have made of the villain away from the Fu Manchu conception of the comics, it is said that they would have given it a twist to modify it even more, placing this Dragon as the final form of Wenwu.

In the comics, the Mandarin took on Fin Fang Foom in his search for magical relics, so there is a possibility that the movie plays on this idea, turning Wenwu into a host body for the dragon spirit. It could be that Wenwu’s ancestors found the rings and this was part of some spiritual augmentation. Not to forget Ego was also changed, and he was a Celestial capable of assuming a human form. Similar could happen with Wenwu, who could be an alien or come from another mystical realm, whose species can change to a dragon form.

Another theory based on merchandising materials that we have seen speaks to the idea that this Dragon be some kind of protector, a dragon that is entrusted with a task. However, we do not yet know what to protect. There is talk of some dimension or plane in which the character Jiang Nan is, played by Michelle Yeoh and that we saw in the trailer, or some door with which Shang Chi accesses other magical artifacts with which he can confront his Mandarin father.

It is not very clear yet what or who this dragon is, but what does seem quite clear is that it is not Fin Fang Foom.