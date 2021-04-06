The DPC investigates a large data breach on Facebook

04/06/2021 at 09:43 CEST

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) is reviewing a data breach involving personal data of hundreds of millions of users of Facebook. The database is believed to contain a combination of Facebook profile names, phone numbers, locations, and other data on more than 530 million people.

Facebook says data is “old”, from a leak previously reported in 2019. But the Irish DPC said it will work with Facebook to make sure that is the case. Ireland’s regulator is central to such investigations, as Facebook’s European headquarters are in Dublin, making it an important regulator for the EU.

The most recent data dump appears to contain the entire compromised database from the previous leak, which Facebook said it found and fixed more than a year and a half ago. Covers 533 million people in 106 countries, according to researchers who have seen the data. That includes 11 million Facebook users in the UK and more than 30 million Americans.