The Downhill Goals Tour

07/13/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

Against tastes there is nothing written and those of Christiam Prudhomme, Tour director, are in favor of the mountain stages that end in descent. Other specialists would like another design, some more with a steep road, even if it was a climb of ‘goats’ of the usual ones of the Vuelta; short, sometimes barely a kilometer long, which would be a sin to consider as a real mountain, but which activates days that would otherwise end in a massive sprint … on the Grande Boucle to win Mark cavendish and send the record of Eddy merckx.

If the route of the Tour passed so far is reviewed, officially, only two high arrivals have been scheduled; the first two days in Brittany, where they won Julian Alaphilippe Y Mathieu van der Poel. And nothing more, because, although the second alpine stage ascended to Tignes, the banner at the top was located one kilometer from the finish line. And so we have reached the Pyrenees.

During the second week of competition, much more bland than the first, perhaps one of the most intense Tour starts in memory, nobody vibrated with a goal at altitude, since the double pass through the Ventoux ended with a long descent for that he won Wout van Aert The phase. And, the two initial days in the Pyrenees, have been resolved in a descent and in a plain.

Fortunately, today and tomorrow, the two mountains arrive with a real goal in the heights, especially in the Col de Portet, above the clouds of Saint Lary, and then to Luz Ardiden after passing through the Tourmalet, the mountain more famous in the history of this race.

It is also true that with more arrivals high in the history of this Tour and seeing the state of form of Tadej pogacar the general classification, far from changing, could have marked even more differences in favor of the Slovenian rider and yellow jersey. But there is no doubt that it would have activated much more the fight between his persecuted and the fight for the podium in Paris.

When a stage ends in a descent, the purest climbers reserve themselves because they know that the effort of gaining a few seconds at the top disappears due to the risk of being caught on the descent. It is, for example, what happened to Jonas Vingegaard after attacking and becoming the first runner to distance Pogacar.