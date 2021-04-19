The Dow Jones tops 34,000 on Wall Street driven by banks and macro

Related news

Wall street again pointed upward strongly this Thursday and consummated new all-time highs for your indexes. Investors were shaking off the caution that prevailed in Europe thanks to the good tone that continued to set the season of first quarter corporate results, especially in banking. And also encouraged by several more solvent macroeconomic indicators than expected.

One of the data that drove buy orders on Wall Street was that of monthly retail sales. This reference, unnoticed on other occasions, aroused investment sentiment by registering an increase of 8.4% in March, well above the 5% above that economists predicted.

The ground was paid for the assault of the indices to new heights of record. The Dow Jones It rose 0.9% to top 34,000 integers, at 34,035.99 points at the close. 1.11% added el S&P 500, which closed at 4,170.42 points. The Nasdaq it managed to bounce 1.31% to 14,038.76 points.

The rise almost in unison of the three great references of the New York parquet found more gasoline in a chorus of macro references. Among them, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Indices (50.2 points) and New York Empire State (26.3 points). Both in expansive terrain and above both his latest reading and expert projections.

And all this without forgetting the contribution of the star reference on Thursdays: the weekly claims for unemployment benefits. In the last seven days, ‘only’ 576,000 Americans requested this aid, far less than the 700,000 that the market was already discounting and with reservations.

Hangover on Coinbase

On the corporate field, the hangover from the explosive debut of Coinbase it did not have the effects that were discounted in the futures market. The 10% bullish continuity that was predicted turned into declines of 1.7% in the cash session, in which its newly released titles fell back to $ 322.78, a level that nevertheless remained comfortably above the 250 that were established yesterday as a reference for its debut.

The titles of Tapestry Inc amounted to 1.9% after knowing that he has appointed with immediate and permanent effects to Todd Kahn as CEOHe is also president of his Coach brand. A recognition of the tasks that he had already been performing since July of last year on an interim basis.

Carousel of results

Beyond this, the results season was running its course. One of the great protagonists of the day was the manager BlackRock, which rose 2.1% in the stock market after having reached the $ 9 trillion in assets under management. A level resulting from record net deposits of 171,643 million dollars. Regarding the business balance, an attributed net profit of 1,199 million dollars, 48.8% more than a year ago.

Without leaving the financial sector, Bank of America it accounted for a profit of $ 7.56 billion, a figure that was more than doubling its numbers from the first quarter of last year. In addition, the entity announced the launch of a repurchase of own shares for 25,000 million dollars. However, conservative forecasts in the shorter term translated into falls of 2.9% for their titles.

For its part, Citigroup it lost 0.5% in the stock market after having reported earnings of 7,942 million dollars, that is, 213% more than at the end of March 2020. The entity’s plans to boost profitability through the withdrawal of the commercial banking business in 13 markets Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa overshadowed the good performance of its business at the start of the year.

Another of the companies that listed accounts this Thursday was PepsiCo. Rises of 0.1% at the close on Wall Street after reporting that it closed its first fiscal quarter with a net profit of 1.714 million dollars. 28% more than a year ago. The president and CEO of the company, the Spaniard Ramón Laguarta, highlighted the “uneven recovery in many international markets”, despite which revenue rose 6.8% to $ 14.82 billion.