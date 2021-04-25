The Dow Jones saves its 34,000 points on Wall Street despite fear of more taxes

Related news

Wall street he got the comeback before saying goodbye for the weekend. The upturn in industry activity indices contributed to the rebound in stock indices despite growing fear of a corporate rate hike. A presidential decision that would weigh down the recovery of corporate profits in which the all-time highs of the US stock market were being sustained.

Investors had already discounted that the equivalent of Corporation Tax would rise to alleviate the impact of economic reconstruction plans on public coffers. However, now the threat of a higher tax burden also extends to capital gains, which could be taxed at 39.6% from 20% for individuals, which could discourage investment.

Despite this scenario, the Dow Jones it added 0.67% in the session to save the 34,000 integers by a margin of 43.5 points. A level that represented a decline of 0.5% in the week. 1.09% won the S&P 500, at 4,180.2 points, with a weekly decrease of 0.1%. The technological Nasdaq it took the lead 1.44% upwards, at 14,016.8 points, but with falls of 0.3% compared to last Friday.

The upward momentum came with the macroeconomic data that this Friday already saw the light with the New York market at full capacity. Indices PMI leading April they registered readings above expectations for both the manufacturing sector (60.6 points) and the services sector (63.1 points). Both in expansive territory, above its previous numbers and consensus forecasts.

In addition, it was known that in March there was a increase in the sale of new construction homes 20.7%, well above the 12% that economists expected. Quite a balloon of oxygen after several references that had left the real estate sector in the US cold.

Technological results

In the corporate field, Snap Inc it also managed to beat consensus estimates. Despite the fact that the owner of the social network Snapchat reported losses of 19 cents per share, the 66% increase in revenue mainly due to higher advertising billing sweetened the red numbers. So much so that his shares totaled 7.4% on Wall Street.

Heavier was the digestion of quarterly accounts for the shareholders of Intel Corp, well its data center unit sales plummeted 20% on your last quarterly balance. As a result, weaker numbers than expected and a 5.3% penalty in the stock market for its shares.

Accidents and cuts

At the last minute, Tesla it managed to escape the declines with a rebound of 1.4%. The electric car maker put on the brakes after it became known that a group of US senators is looking for ways to investigate the autopilot system in their cars. Something that does not happen by chance after one of its vehicles with this mode activated has been involved in a new traffic accident in which, in addition, there were two fatalities.

The Kleenex maker’s numbers were also not exciting for the market, which was expecting more from its first fiscal quarter. Kimberly-Clark Corp suffered a decline of 5.8% after their weak performance translated into a cut for the business forecasts that the listed company itself handled for the entire exercise.