The Dow Jones reaches all-time highs with a full stock in a good technical moment

Wall Street expected the creation of a million jobs in the United States in April, although the labor market finally only managed to generate 266,000 jobs last month, which also led to a slight increase in the unemployment rate to 6.1%. Likewise, last week the number of applications for unemployment benefits continued to decline, dropping below 500,000 for the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis, in March 2020.

This made analysts clear, for the moment, fears of an increase in inflation in the short term after the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, caused some uproar with statements, later nuanced, in the middle of the week, that Wall Street analysts and investors interpreted as the omen of a change in monetary policy.

All this after The US has already vaccinated 100 million people, with a third of its population fully immunized, according to the latest data from the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At the current rate of vaccination, the pressure on the Federal Reserve will increase if there are signs of rising prices in the US economy. The Fed aims to raise inflation above 2% in order for this to generate economic growth.

With everything, Wall Street is in great shape for its major stock indices. Investors have already discounted the economic recovery in prices and, in this context, they are overweight assets linked to the economic cycle compared to the 2020 winners such as technology.

“The dollar, in this context, should appreciate. We are in a process of soil formation. Interest rates should go up and bonds should fall. This would give credibility to the public accounts. Stock markets, which have picked up the recovery, should begin to consolidate. This is a short and medium term approach, it is not something that will happen tomorrow ”, comments Luis Francisco Ruiz, director of investment strategies analysis.

Just a suspended value

The Investment Strategies technical indicators show that 29 out of 30 Dow Jones companies have passing scores, so they would be eligible for an investment thanks to their good technical moment, except for the shares of the pharmaceutical company Merck. The Investment Strategies technical indicators score stocks based on their trend, their volume, their volatility – range of amplitude – and their total momentum. In the case of the S&P, only 24 companies show suspense notes, that is, only 4.8% would be discarded by technical analysis. On the Dow Jones, the percentage is 3.3%.

It should be remembered that the weighting in these two indices is different: in the S&P 500 it is done as in the Ibex 35, that is, by market capitalization, while in the case of the Dow Jones it is weighted according to the price of the shares, giving greater weight to those shares that trade at a higher price, regardless of how the company’s capital stock is distributed.

Therefore, these data deny that at this time the all-time highs are coming only thanks to the good work of a specific sector, as it may have been for a long time due to the push of big technology. The FAANGs do not benefit from the fact that they begin to speak of a rate hike or economic opening faster than expected; in fact, they are not receiving as much support from investors in recent weeks despite their good results in the first quarter of the year.