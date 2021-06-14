The Dow Jones falls 0.25%, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq close with new records

. videos

The hit of the right in the regionals compromises the last months of Piñera

Santiago de Chile, Jun 14 (.) .- The hit of the right in the regional elections this Sunday, when it won only one of the 16 governments of Chile, is a new blow for President Sebastián Piñera, who will have to deal with the last months of his mandate with a strengthened opposition. The center-left, which had been losing support for years, especially after its defeat in the 2017 presidential elections, was the great winner of the elections by taking over 10 regions, including the Metropolitan, where the capital is located and 8 of the 19 million live inhabitants of the country. “The results have to make the Chilean center-right reflect. The Chilean people’s evaluation of their government is very bad, and I also think it is very bad in their own sector,” said Claudio Orrego, the next metropolitan governor, of the historic Democracia Cristiana (DC). The official coalition Chile Vamos, made up of four parties, only managed to prevail in La Aracuanía (south), while the independents took over three regional governments and the leftists from the Broad Front (FA), with two. It is the first time that Chileans elect their regional authorities (until now appointed by the Executive) at the polls, which entails a historic step towards the decentralization of the country. EMERGENCY MEETING To the regional results must be added the defeats suffered by the ruling party in last October’s plebiscite on a new Constitution (where the option of rejection, defended by the ruling party, only brought together 20% of the votes) and the elections constituents of May, where the bloc did not get the third of the seats necessary to influence the writing of the new text. For the first time in almost a year, Piñera summoned this Monday in La Moneda (seat of Government) the so-called “expanded political committee”, considered the hard core of the coalition with which he will govern until March 2022. “Things have to change. as they have been doing and those who believe that we can continue to maintain the same forms are totally wrong, “said Andrés Molina, president of Evópoli, one of the Chile Vamos parties. “I think we were able to work better on the election of governors,” added the leader of the ultra-conservative UDI, Javier Macaya. The regionals are also being read in a presidential key and have marked the starting gun in the race to La Moneda (the first round will be on November 21), as the territories could become strongholds for the candidates, especially Santiago. “Hopefully Orrego will promote a good politician in the presidential elections because, of those who exist, none is good,” citizen José Miguel Cisterna, who voted for the Christian Democratic letter, told .. RETURN TO MANDATORY VOTING? The very low participation has opened the debate on the return to compulsory voting, which was repealed in 2012. Since then, no election has exceeded 50% participation, except for the plebiscite last October, when it voted 50.9%. Only 2.5 of the 13 million people summoned voted on Sunday, an election that was held at the height of the covid-19 pandemic and with the entire capital confined. This is the lowest turnout since the return to democracy in 1990, well below the minimum that was registered in the municipal elections of 2016, when only 34.9% of the electoral roll voted. “The communes with the highest participation are the same as always. The problem continues to be the ability to encourage suffrage in those with a lower socioeconomic level,” explained Federica Sanchez Staniak, a political scientist at the Alberto Hurtado University. In the Metropolitan Region, added the expert, “the abstention was the one that decided the result”, being the peripheral commune of San Pedro the one that scored the worst figure (14.4%). The affluent neighborhoods of the eastern capital were, on the other hand, those that registered the highest participation, with Vitacura at the head (52.8%). “There is a severe problem of legitimacy of the political system, which is going to affect any government that takes office in the coming years and which draws a not very optimistic scenario regarding the constituent process, which has an exit plebiscite,” warned Octavio Avendaño, academic from the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Chile. (c) . Agency