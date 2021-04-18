The Dow Jones extends its all-time highs backed by corporate results

Related news

Wall street was relying again on the good tone of corporate results to scratch new highs for two of its major indices. However, optimism was not as widespread as on the eve, despite the fact that the macroeconomic references that saw the light this Friday again provided arguments to bet on purchases.

The key data of the session was published with the New York stock market in full activity. The Consumer Confidence Index from University of Michigan it reached its best reading in 13 months, at 86.5 points. However, despite a rise of almost two points, the figure was lower than the 89.6 expected by analysts.

With this revulsive, the Dow Jones it managed to extend its all-time highs above 34,000 points. The industrial index added 0.48% to 34,200.67 points. A more moderate 0.36% won the S&P 500, enough to set a record at 4,185.47 points. For its part, the technological Nasdaq it forgot the losses at the opening to rise 0.1% at the close and trade at 14,052.34 points.

Two other references came from the real estate sector to push the market up. Both the new building permits (1.77 million) as new housing works (1.74 million) were well above both their previous records and consensus projections in March.

Just a sour note in the data of February wholesale sales, which fell 0.7% compared to growth of 4% the previous month. However, the publication of more recent and stronger references around this segment of the economy made the figure less energetic.

Corporate results

Regarding the corporate level, Morgan stanley it was one of the American giants that traded accounts. Its shares lost 2.8% despite having published a record profit of $ 4.12 billion, more than double than a year ago. In revenue, it also beat its best records, with 15,719 million dollars, 61% more.

Better luck was the one that ran Alcoa, the largest US aluminum producer, which was up 8.5% after posting net attributable profit of $ 175 million in its first fiscal quarter. A figure that supposed an increase of 119% compared to the 80 million achieved until March of last year.

eSports and medicine

2% are left the shares of the digital competitions company eSports Technologies. Despite the fact that advances of almost 40% were predicted for their titles in the futures market, enthusiasm was volatile with the arrival of cash transactions. On its second day as a listed company, it fell by a hefty 30.4% to $ 25.35.

In the opposite direction, the pharmaceutical Eli Lilly and Co earned 1.8% after asking the US authorities to revoke emergency approval for your Covid-19 antibody treatment. The goal is to enter a normal process in which to assess the combined effect of your bamlanivimab with etesevimab.