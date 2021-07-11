Wall Street: the Dow Jones bounces this Friday and rises more than 200 points

Opening in the green on Wall Street, the Dow Jones rebounds and gains 200 points. The Dow Jones rises 0.43% to 34,571 points; the S&P 500, 0.45% to 4,340 points and the technology index points to a rise of 0.23% to 14,592 points.

Stocks that led losses on Thursday, such as banks banks, led gains on Friday. Bank of America rises 1.5%, Royal Caribbean and Carnival add more than 2%. American Airlines and United Airlines earn more than 1%.

Regarding bonds, the recent rally in their prices, especially in the US, where the yield of the 10-year bond has reached its lowest level since last February, is “scaring” income investors variable, since it seems that bond investors “know something that they do not know.” “We once again insist that the recent movement of the bonds has a more technical and market operating nature than fundamental and that it would be logical for it to reverse in the coming months, unless a new risk factor arises that we have not identified for now. “, point the analysts of Link Securities.

Regarding the new requests for unemployment benefits in the US: 373,000 vs. 350,000 expected and vs. 371,000 previously.

Wall Street closed with losses this Thursday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.75% after a day marked by doubts about the global recovery of covid-19 and the fall in the profitability of public debt .

At the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 259.86 points to 34,421.93; while the selective S & P500 fell 0.86% or 37.31 points, to 4,320.82

Joe Biden wants to toughen anti-competition regulation on shipping and rail amid allegations of price control, according to White House sources quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

For her part, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will host a press conference after the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Venice, Italy.

Read more

On Friday’s macroeconomic agenda, data on US wholesale trade and inventories will be published as well as the Monetary Policy Report, which is presented semi-annually to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and to the Financial Services Committee of the United States. the House of Representatives, along with testimony from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

At the business level, Tesla sold 33,155 cars on the Chinese market in June. A similar figure to 33,463 in May. The Asian country registered a fall in car sales in June of -5.3% to 1.6 million units. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 has become the best-selling car in the United Kingdom during the month of June, including the entire market: electric, hybrid and cars with a combustion engine.

On the other hand, Boeing Co won a contract of 321.6 million dollars from the Royal Air Force (British Air Force). For its part, Netflix has signed a new multi-year agreement with production company Shonda Rhimes that includes movies, virtual reality and games. Also, as for Alphabet-A, France’s competition regulator will publish its final decision on Google News in the coming days.

Following up on Wall Street-listed news, Microsoft is giving a $ 1,500 bonus to its employees for the pandemic. In the health sector, Pfizer will seek approval of a booster vaccine by the FDA for this month of August.

As announced by CNBC yesterday, the Wells Fargo financial institution will close all personal lines of credit in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin rises this Friday and is heading towards $ 33,000. However, the Democratic senator, Elisabeth Warren, sent a letter to the president of the SEC (National Securities Commission of the United States) where she warns him of the risks of cryptocurrencies and asks him to regulate them.