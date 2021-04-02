The doubts of Los disperses with a musical question in the final bomb of ‘Boom!’ makes them lose the boat

Neither the failures, nor the confrontations between team members, nor rivals … nothing prevents The Scattered from reaching the final bomb every day in search of the long-awaited Boom! which is already at 2,395,000 euros.

This Thursday, his ‘victims’ were the Refrigerados, who failed to overcome the champions in the different rounds of the Antena 3 contest or eliminate any of its members (Victoria, Miguel Ángel and Manolo), managing to accumulate a total of € 1,514,600 in its 316 programs.

The first error came in question number 6: “By what four acronyms was the Red Army of Workers and Peasants known in the Soviet Union?”Juanra Bonet wanted to know. Óscar, the team’s spokesman, decided to pass when none of them knew the answer.

After several hits, another stumble came, in question 12: “In 2018, what probe did the European Space Agency launch to the planet Mercury together with the Japanese agency JAXA?”asked the presenter, but The Scattered failed again.

The following mistake was made in question 14: “Of which Spanish singer are the records A woman like me and Bendita locura?”, wanted to know the host of the program. Óscar replied that it was “Malú”, but without much conviction, making a mistake in the answer.

They did not miss any more, and with 16 seconds ahead, Manolo commented on question 14: “Could it be Ana Belén?”. Óscar listened to his partner, but missed and made the bomb explode with just over 1 second to go.

“It was Pastora Soler,” Bonet commented. “I shit in the sea, I was very blocked”; admitted the spokesman for The Dispersed. “The Red Army of Workers and Peasants was known in the Soviet Union by the acronym RKKA,” said the presenter.

“Finally, the probe that the European Space Agency launched to the planet Mercury together with the Japanese agency JAXA in 2018 was Bepicolombo”Bonet discovered, to the surprise of the participants: “Oysters! No idea,” exclaimed Victoria.