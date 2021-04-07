The doubts about the vaccine against covid-19: we answer the questions of the audience

Dr. Huerta answers questions from the public about covid-19 3:45

(CNN Spanish) – Vaccines against covid-19 continue to generate doubts in our audience. In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers specific questions about vaccines, eligibility to receive them, as well as forms of infection and other questions.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will answer some questions that have been asked us on our Twitter account @DrHuerta.

Questions about covid-19 vaccines

Dr Huerta one of my children is asthmatic, he does not have major attacks but I can visit him without complications or he should be vaccinated even with the J & J one. People who had COVID should be vaccinated with 2 doses or would the J&J work and how long after can they be vaccinated? Thanks – Gloria Bruno (@ GloriaBruno12) March 10, 2021

Excellent question, Gloria. Regarding the first, there is nothing arranged in that sense and it seems to me that the person who has already had covid-19 should get the vaccine that is available in their city.

Regarding the second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, the person who already had covid-19 can get the vaccine from day 14 of their infection, although it is recommended that they do so after 90 days.

@drhuerta I have received my two doses of Pfizer, I want to know if after two weeks I can meet with my children who have had COVID-19 but have not been vaccinated due to age. Thank you. – Elizabeth Nazarett (@lichabet) March 10, 2021

Excellent question, Elizabeth.

Of course, the CDC recommends that a vaccinated person can visit their family, as long as a person at risk of complications if they become ill with covid-19 does not also live in that house.

This is because the vaccinated person could become infected with a variant of the virus and carry the virus to the home they visit, infecting the person susceptible to complications.

Doctor. Many concerned people are seen trying to choose the vaccine that is more effective, such as Pfizer or Modern … is that recommended? In underdeveloped countries there is no option to choose and they are waiting for the vaccine to arrive … others trying to buy … – Dr. erikinha (@ErickaCharito) March 10, 2021

Very good question, Erikinha.

In reality, the different numbers that are heard correspond to the effectiveness that the vaccine gives us to avoid getting mild or moderately ill.

But in reality, what matters is that the vaccine protects us from severe infections and, therefore, from being admitted to a hospital.

In that sense, almost all vaccines have a high efficiency to avoid the serious illness that takes us to the hospital, so it is recommended that one should use the vaccine that they have in their city.

@drhuerta Dr Huerta. Are the effectiveness and efficacy tests of a vaccine done in the same trial? – Eliana Jimenez (@elianajimenezy) March 8, 2021

This is a very good question, Eliana.

As we saw in the March 4 episode, the efficacy of a vaccine is calculated by pitting the vaccine candidate against a placebo, and that occurs in a phase 3 trial.

On the other hand, the effectiveness is calculated already when the vaccine begins to be used in real life, and for that, the vaccinated against the unvaccinated are compared.

@drhuerta doctor I vaccinated the first dose of the China sinovac vaccine and 20 days later I vaccinated with another one, an example the Russian one that can happen to me. Another question and if three months after being vaccinated I decided to get another vaccine, can it be? – jabier baron (@jabibibaron) March 7, 2021

Hi Jabier, your question is very interesting. First, it is recommended that a person should receive both doses of the same type of vaccine.

The only exception to this rule is under extreme circumstances and that the vaccines have the same technological platform, such as that of Pfizer and Moderna, for example.

On the other hand, although it is true that the possibility of administering a third dose of vaccine to enhance its effect is being studied, it is not yet known when this third dose would be given and if the vaccine would be the same or another second generation , active against variants.

Questions about who can get the covid-19 vaccines

@drhuerta I am writing to you from Quito-Ecuador I have asked several times about whether a person who suffered from Guellan Barre years ago can receive the covid vaccine … and what would be the best option – Naty Velasquez (@ NatyVelasquez16) March 8, 2021

Hi Naty, of course I do.

The CDC in the United States says that the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be given to people with a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

With regard to the other vaccines, the recommendations of the regulatory entities of each country should be awaited.

@drhuerta I read a report via the Internet where you talked about the advancement of vaccines against covid for children, but what happens with newborn infants or infants with a few months of life? Kind regards. – Victor Senodram (@ vmardones1) March 11, 2021

Hello Victor. At the end of February, the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced that it will begin studies to test its vaccine in children under 17 years of age, including young children and newborns.

It is not yet known when they will be ready.

@drhuerta Good afternoon, for consultation .. An infected with Covid 19 in critical condition (ICU) can receive the vaccine. You think it can make or break the patient. – Josel74 (@joluperdir) March 10, 2021

The vaccine is not a treatment for covid-19, José.

In patients, drugs called monoclonal antibodies are used, which are concentrates of specific antibodies against the virus.

Remember that the vaccine awakens the defense system of the person who receives it, taking approximately two weeks to produce antibodies.

@drhuerta Dear Dr. My 77-year-old grandmother has pulmonary lymphoma. He has already had 5 chemotherapy sessions. Is it recommended that you access the COVID-19 vaccine given your health status? I thank you very much for your answer. – Jorge Tapia (@TheProfezy) March 9, 2021

Hi Jorge, I’m very sorry about your grandmother.

Of course, the American Society of Clinical Oncology recommends that people who are receiving chemotherapy get vaccinated against COVID-19, only that they should do it between the course of their chemotherapy.

Obviously, I ask that you speak with your oncologist before making any decisions.

Hello Dr. Huerta! He gave me coronavirus in August of last year and they tell me that I cannot be vaccinated because he already gave me coronavirus and the vaccines are for people who have not been infected by Coronavirus. There will be a vaccine for people who have already been infected. – idania pereira (@idaniapereira) March 9, 2021

Hi Idania, that is not proper medical advice.

In the United States and many countries, it is recommended that people who have already had COVID-19 get vaccinated from day 14 of the disease, being preferable after day 90.

@drhuerta dr. consults my grandmother of 93 she tested positive for covid and according to a viral pneumotitis tomography A pulmonologist saw her. Can she get vaccinated? Its schedule is March 12. And I call Padomi-Essalud since sick and nothing. The doctor who comes with the vac group can say – Jacqui (@ jacqui2320) March 9, 2021

Hello, Jacqui, I’m very sorry about your grandmother, but that is a decision of the doctor who treats her.

But if you mean that the vaccine can be administered to a person with covid-19, as a kind of treatment, I say no.

Patients like your grandmother must use drugs called monoclonal antibodies, which are concentrates of specific antibodies against the virus.

@drhuerta good afternoon Dr. a question: my 70-year-old aunt is a pacemaker carrier, and she is allergic to dairy, fish and shellfish. Is the administration of the vaccine recommended? – Carlos Ruiz Hurtado (@carlinruizh) March 8, 2021

Hi Carlos, of course I do.

The only contraindication to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, so far, is that the person has a history of severe allergy after receiving an intramuscular injection.

Questions about the spread of coronavirus

@drhuerta someone with whom I live tested positive for covid even had the symptoms. We did, with another person who lives with me, a test 8 days later and both were negative, what could happen? – ricardo AMCarrillo (@ ricardo83250038) March 10, 2021

Hello Ricardo, that is one of the mysteries that the infection has for us.

The truth is that it is not known why not all the people who live in the same house are infected.

We will have to wait for more investigations.

@drhuerta hello Dr. I live with my mother who is 79 years old and I want to know please what happens if I get vaccinated first and she hasn’t yet, or vice versa, what measures should be taken between us. Should the vaccinated be quarantined? Thank you. – Gochita linda (@esperanzareda) March 9, 2021

Good question, Gochita. In case one of you gets vaccinated first, the other should follow the same routine of life that he was having.

Remember that vaccination does not cause disease, so the unvaccinated person does not have to worry about being infected.

Is it true or false that it is believed that covid-19 only manifests itself by losing smell or taste? my dad had reflux symptoms, that’s what the doctors said before they thought about doing an isolate. And it was positive then How many symptoms can be presented to know if you have the virus? – Solecito🍷🎶☕🍩😘 (@LibreySencilla) March 9, 2021

Hello, Solecito, that is not true.

The range of symptoms that covid-19 gives is very wide, and ranges from completely asymptomatic people, to people with very varied symptoms that involve several organs.

@drhuerta good morning doctor, how can I know how long a family member already has for covid 19. Yes, the test has just been done and it came out positive. And since that day they contagious xq is a patient who just gave up the symptoms.

Thanks – Ambar (@ Ambar20161634) March 9, 2021

The molecular test is most likely to be positive between days 5 and 7 after infection, just when symptoms also begin.

It is precisely that moment when the person is most contagious, although it is known that it can already begin to spread from two to three days before the first symptoms begin.

@drhuerta Dr. Huerta, since babies cannot use a mask, what is the probability of contagion for a 4-month-old baby who must attend a vaccination center and his routine check-up indicated in the ESSALUD card? – Patricia (@patriciacchu) March 8, 2021

Very good question, Patricia.

The possibility of contagion exists, as long as there are crowded people in that health center, who do not wear masks and who do not keep the physical distance of two meters between person and person.

@drhuerta can I get it when I do the PCR? When lowering my mask where many others have lowered their mask minutes before? 🤔 – Angel Espinoza (@angelesp) March 8, 2021

That is a theoretical possibility, but it may be real, Angel.

Ideally, that room should be spacious and airy to avoid that remote possibility.

