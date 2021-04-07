The doubts about the vaccine against covid-19: we answer the questions of the audience

(CNN Spanish) – Vaccines against covid-19 continue to generate doubts in our audience. In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers specific questions about vaccines, eligibility to receive them, as well as forms of infection and other questions.

Questions about covid-19 vaccines

Excellent question, Gloria. Regarding the first, there is nothing arranged in that sense and it seems to me that the person who has already had covid-19 should get the vaccine that is available in their city.

Regarding the second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, the person who already had covid-19 can get the vaccine from day 14 of their infection, although it is recommended that they do so after 90 days.

Excellent question, Elizabeth.

Of course, the CDC recommends that a vaccinated person can visit their family, as long as a person at risk of complications if they become ill with covid-19 does not also live in that house.

This is because the vaccinated person could become infected with a variant of the virus and carry the virus to the home they visit, infecting the person susceptible to complications.

Very good question, Erikinha.

In reality, the different numbers that are heard correspond to the effectiveness that the vaccine gives us to avoid getting mild or moderately ill.

But in reality, what matters is that the vaccine protects us from severe infections and, therefore, from being admitted to a hospital.

In that sense, almost all vaccines have a high efficiency to avoid the serious illness that takes us to the hospital, so it is recommended that one should use the vaccine that they have in their city.

This is a very good question, Eliana.

As we saw in the March 4 episode, the efficacy of a vaccine is calculated by pitting the vaccine candidate against a placebo, and that occurs in a phase 3 trial.

On the other hand, the effectiveness is calculated already when the vaccine begins to be used in real life, and for that, the vaccinated against the unvaccinated are compared.

Hi Jabier, your question is very interesting. First, it is recommended that a person should receive both doses of the same type of vaccine.

The only exception to this rule is under extreme circumstances and that the vaccines have the same technological platform, such as that of Pfizer and Moderna, for example.

On the other hand, although it is true that the possibility of administering a third dose of vaccine to enhance its effect is being studied, it is not yet known when this third dose would be given and if the vaccine would be the same or another second generation , active against variants.

Questions about who can get the covid-19 vaccines

Hi Naty, of course I do.

The CDC in the United States says that the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be given to people with a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

With regard to the other vaccines, the recommendations of the regulatory entities of each country should be awaited.

Hello Victor. At the end of February, the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced that it will begin studies to test its vaccine in children under 17 years of age, including young children and newborns.

It is not yet known when they will be ready.

The vaccine is not a treatment for covid-19, José.

In patients, drugs called monoclonal antibodies are used, which are concentrates of specific antibodies against the virus.

Remember that the vaccine awakens the defense system of the person who receives it, taking approximately two weeks to produce antibodies.

Hi Jorge, I’m very sorry about your grandmother.

Of course, the American Society of Clinical Oncology recommends that people who are receiving chemotherapy get vaccinated against COVID-19, only that they should do it between the course of their chemotherapy.

Obviously, I ask that you speak with your oncologist before making any decisions.

Hi Idania, that is not proper medical advice.

In the United States and many countries, it is recommended that people who have already had COVID-19 get vaccinated from day 14 of the disease, being preferable after day 90.

Hello, Jacqui, I’m very sorry about your grandmother, but that is a decision of the doctor who treats her.

But if you mean that the vaccine can be administered to a person with covid-19, as a kind of treatment, I say no.

Patients like your grandmother must use drugs called monoclonal antibodies, which are concentrates of specific antibodies against the virus.

Hi Carlos, of course I do.

The only contraindication to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, so far, is that the person has a history of severe allergy after receiving an intramuscular injection.

Questions about the spread of coronavirus

Hello Ricardo, that is one of the mysteries that the infection has for us.

The truth is that it is not known why not all the people who live in the same house are infected.

We will have to wait for more investigations.

Good question, Gochita. In case one of you gets vaccinated first, the other should follow the same routine of life that he was having.

Remember that vaccination does not cause disease, so the unvaccinated person does not have to worry about being infected.

Hello, Solecito, that is not true.

The range of symptoms that covid-19 gives is very wide, and ranges from completely asymptomatic people, to people with very varied symptoms that involve several organs.

The molecular test is most likely to be positive between days 5 and 7 after infection, just when symptoms also begin.

It is precisely that moment when the person is most contagious, although it is known that it can already begin to spread from two to three days before the first symptoms begin.

Very good question, Patricia.

The possibility of contagion exists, as long as there are crowded people in that health center, who do not wear masks and who do not keep the physical distance of two meters between person and person.

That is a theoretical possibility, but it may be real, Angel.

Ideally, that room should be spacious and airy to avoid that remote possibility.

