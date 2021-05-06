The double trial that Apple faces and that can change its App Store forever (Clear the X # 139)

Apple is sweet: it is in full transition to Apple Silicon, its latest results are spectacular and it has not stopped launching new products and services to prop up its ecosystem. However, some dark clouds have appeared on that sunny day that is this era for the Cupertino company. One is Epic. The other is Spotify. They are complaints that come long and that have coincided in time, this week, to leave their first signs of the consequences that they can bring in the long term.

Better a bad agreement than a good judgment

It all started in 2015. Apple announced the arrival of Apple Music and shortly after Spotify began to ask its iOS users that if they had subscribed from its app, unsubscribe their subscription to be able to reactivate it from the web and save three euros with that simple change. The reason for the increase was in the commission that Spotify had to pay for subscribers who arrived from the iPhone or iPad app.

2021, the year of the perfect storm for the App Store

Later, Spotify eliminated the option to subscribe from these apps and denounced Apple for abuse of a dominant position (the European Commission has begun to agree with it): It is Apple who sets the platform and its “iron” rules, but also who benefits from the competitor it launched and who does not have to pay any commission to reach iPhone users. Spotify cannot even use alternative payment methods or explain the situation to its users from the app itself and take them to its official website to complete the subscription.

Epic, in the summer of 2020, shot himself in the foot to complain about the bullets. He committed a suicidal act by incorporating his own store into the Fortnite app for iOS, without paying commission to Apple for purchases made there, and then seeing how Apple removed his developer account for sustained breach of the rules of the App Store. And a new judicial process was opened.

In the coming months we will see if Apple is able to reach an agreement that satisfies all those involved enough or if it ends up exposed to a court decision that presumably forces it to make structural changes to its App Store. Surely, what Apple would never have wanted to do.

Every week a new chapter

