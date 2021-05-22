The double time trial of the “kellys”

Malaga, May 22 (EFE) .- With the return of tourism, many hotels reopen and their employees go to work after months of inactivity, a return that “the kellys” – an acronym for “those who clean” – face with enthusiasm, but also with fear of the double “time trial” that the pandemic brings them.

To the intense day-to-day workload, which ranges from 20 to 25 rooms a day, the chambermaids add the coronavirus disinfection protocols, and all this provided with a mask and gloves and with some suspicion because many of them still have not been vaccinated.

Inma Rodríguez, 52, has been working for a multi-service company for more than ten years and carries out her work in a hotel in Malaga city. After a few months at ERTE at the beginning of the pandemic, last summer he worked short-time, until the establishment closed in November, something he had never done before. On May 10 he returned to work.

“Since they told me that I had to get up, I couldn’t sleep, due to the experience of last summer,” Rodríguez told Efe, pointing out the difficulty of working with the mask in a city with high temperatures and the need to take the ” physical rhythm “.

A LONG RACE

“Our job is a long-distance race. Although you have been supporting yourself, now you arrive at the competition, the work against the clock,” he said.

He explains that it is a task in which “movements are not looked at because speed is needed” to finish the assigned task, which increases the risk of injury and illness.

“We continue with the same workload, with the addition that not only do you have to clean the rooms, but once you finish you have to disinfect”, to which are added other requirements such as separating dirty clothes.

For example, they have to put the sheets and towels from each room in individual bags, which “later they collect in the laundry room”, and they have to disinfect the cleaning material, such as the mops, at the beginning and at the end of each working day, something that “doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

MORE RISK OF PRECARISATION

The “Kellys” came together a few years ago to give visibility to the problems in this sector and keep their claims on rights and health alive because “the pandemic is no excuse to say ‘not now’,” he says.

From this group – which in Malaga is made up of some 15,000 professionals in summer, and between 100,000 and 200,000 in Spain depending on the time of year – they fear that the COVID-19 crisis will mean a “start over” and lead to a increased precariousness in the profession.

“Already in the previous crisis we paid the duck,” he regrets, and emphasizes that many hotels have taken advantage of their closings to carry out major reforms and the interest in opening new establishments is maintained, so he believes that the aid of the administrations to the companies should be linked to the quality of employment.

Ana Barranco, who has spent 47 of her 62 years, “a whole life”, can account for the evolution of this sector, working in a hotel in Torremolinos, in this case hired by the company itself indefinitely. Since the hotel closed in September he has been in an ERTE, although since last Thursday partially because he has just rejoined his position part-time.

ASK FOR A DIGNIFIED JOB WITH A FUTURE

“I am a privileged person,” she tells Efe, while wondering “what future” will other temporary or fixed-discontinuous colleagues have “if they do not contribute enough” in a sector that is already “precarious” despite being essential for the set-up of the rooms.

“Last summer was horrendous”, since it was necessary to assume the cleaning of “the same rooms as without a pandemic”, 21 in his establishment, in addition to common areas.

Barranco does not lose hope of being able to access a partial retirement, since it is a job with “constant stress” and a lot of physical exhaustion.

He considers that chambermaids are “more precarious than before”, and that the situation of those hired through multiservice companies is worse, because there are those who “are paid four hours but put in eight, until they finish.”

In spite of everything, the ERTEs are ending and there are also many casualties who are “without anything” of benefits, so they are all “looking forward to being called.” What they crave is a decent job. “That they don’t treat us like machines”, sums up Barranco

Maria del Mar Domínguez

(c) EFE Agency