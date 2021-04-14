The ‘Double P’ and the Blaugrana aroma of Zenit

04/14/2021 at 6:35 AM CEST

In the second participation of its history, Zenit Saint Petersburg has become the great sensation of the Euroleague to the point of accessing some rooms In which they will face FC Barcelona and leave out a Valencia Basket that will need to reach the final of the Eurocup next year to return in 2022-23.

Although the club was originally founded as Dinamo Moscow Region in 2003, Zenit’s basketball section was born in 2014 officially and since then its growth has been exponential.

Last season he finally received the long-awaited ‘wild card’ coinciding with the start of the sponsorship of the gas giant ‘Gazprom’, although under the orders of Joan Plaza (he was dismissed in February 2020) and his replacement Serhiy Voznyuk did not find the course and finished last with eight victories and 20 defeats.

Pascual, the guide

Straddling the Sibur Arena and the Yubileyniy while preparing the construction of a pavilion with capacity for more than 12,000 spectators, Zenit decided to bet hard last summer for a safe value, Xavi Pascual, former Barça technician.

The winner of four Endesa leagues and of the second Barça Euroleague in 2010 He has managed to build a very solid block with his hallmarks: strong defense, controlled attacks, collective play and a great importance of the point guards, as was already the case in that Barça led by Ricky Rubio.

| EFE

And the stripes have fallen on Kevin Pangos, the point guard who spent most of last season inactive under Pesic in the Barça team due to a left toe problem.

As well, the Canadian is being key in a Zenit that also leads the VTB League with 19-3. In the top continental competition, Pangos is averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and +14.3 PIR.

More ‘exACB’

On the banks of the Neva three other ‘former’ Endesa League also shine: the Georgian nationalized American power forward Will Thomas (Unicaja and Valencia), the Polish foreign Mateusz Ponitka (Tenerife) and the American guard KC Rivers (Real Madrid and Betis).

Kevin Pangos, this season against Barça

| EFE

In addition Billy Baron played in Murcia and we will have to be very attentive to three other players: the Lithuanian Arturas Gudaitis (it came to sound for Barça last summer) and Americans Austin Hollins, TariK Black and Alex Poythress.