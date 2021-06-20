The double missed chance that makes Spain desperate

06/19/2021 at 10:30 PM CEST

The bench of Spain could not believe it. The play was a little thriller. First, because the referee did not see Gerard Moreno’s ankle stomp in the area. And then because, once the VAR intervened and the penalty was awarded, Spain missed two very clear goal situations.

First Gerard Moreno, who sent the ball to the post for wanting to adjust the shot too much. And then Morata who found the ball over after the rebound and did not hit the ball well.

The ball went out and the bench, and the Spanish fans despaired with the double missed chance. The situation also came with a tie on the scoreboard, an uncomfortable situation for the national team, which is having more problems than expected to overcome Poland.

🔁 Double change in @Sefutbol 🔺 ENTER | @ FabianRP52 and @ Pablosarabia92 🔻SALEN | @ GerardMoreno9 and @ Koke6 #ESP 🆚 #POL | 1-1 | 68 ‘# SomosEspaña # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/41OJnjhUeT – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 19, 2021

Luis Enrique has introduced changes to try to give the national team one more gear. Gerard Moreno and Koke have left and Fabian and Sarabia have entered. The coach continues to trust Pedri, who has started again in the second match of the national team at this European Championship.

The canary has participated quite a bit in the game but he is missing to be more important in the last meters. Jordi Alba, the other starting Barça player, is also trying to be the protagonist against Poland. The winger is playing everything with the national team.