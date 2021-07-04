The double incident between Leclerc and Pérez in Austria

Sergio Pérez played in the Austrian GP his 200th start in Formula 1, but the celebration was not as he expected after receiving a double penalty in the race with a particular situation.

Checo dropped from third to tenth position on lap four of the race when he attempted to overtake Lando Norris for second place on the outside of Turn 4. Red Bull he looked for movement, but the man who started in the front row defended his position and led the Mexican off the curb, into the sand trap.

The incident was sanctioned by the stewards with a five-second penalty for Norris, considering it had forced Pérez to go outside the limits of the circuit.

The Red Bull started a comeback, but found a mid-group struggle with Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, a contest that lasted into the second half of the race.

With 40 spins on the counter, Leclerc and Pérez entered a battle for eighth position. The Monegasque Ferrari tried to pass the Mexican in a movement similar to the one Pérez made on Norris. The result was identical, with Checo defending the position and leading the Prancing Horse to the leca which turned into a five-second penalty for the Austrian team.

Leclerc did not give up and a few laps later he returned to the attack with the Monegasque, but now on the outside of turn 6. The Mexican defended and forced the Italian team to leave the circuit again. The move was deemed illegal and added another five second penalty for Red Bull’s.

The two movements angered Leclerc who rudely complained on the team radio at Perez’s defensive form.

Pérez advanced to fifth place in the race, but his accumulated 10-second penalty relegated him to sixth, behind Carlos Sainz.

For his part, Leclerc reached the eighth position with only a difference of 0.8 seconds against Ricciardo.