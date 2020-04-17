The mayor of the most populous city in America is fighting a double combat. Bruno Covas simultaneously faces aggressive cancer and the emergence of COVID-19 in Sao Paulo, one of the Brazilian municipalities hardest hit by the disease.

In an interview granted to EFE from the municipal council, Covas regrets that his fellow citizens are not collaborating as necessary to comply with the quarantine and censures the attitude of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, for “not being next to” science.

Covas, just 40 years old and the grandson of legendary Sao Paulo councilman Mario Covas, spends 24 hours working. Literally, because he has installed his bedroom in the City Hall itself.

Her dedication to the 12 million inhabitants of the city is interspersed with immunotherapy sessions to fight against Cancer detected at the end of 2019. With the help of chemotherapy, it has already eradicated two tumors in the digestive system and is now fighting one in the lymph nodes.

The Brazilian megalopolis, economic engine of Brazil, has been the epicenter of COVID-19 of the South American giant. There the first contagion was detected in late February and the first death was certified in mid-March.

Currently there are 8,024 confirmed and 563 deaths from the pathogen in the city.

P. Neighbors from large favelas such as Paraisópolis (100,000 inhabitants) have hired health personnel because they say that public services do not get there.

A. The public network arrives. Neighbors there are hiring to increase (medical care). We have a job from the PSF (Family Health Program) that makes house-to-house visits in the poorest communities. Today we already have a job that is being done there and that right now they (neighbors) are helping to increase it. We have not only the PSF. Also teams from the Municipal Health Secretariat, which are 1,000 scattered throughout the city of Sao Paulo.

Q. As you have done in countries like Spain, do you consider using four, five-star hotels to treat patients with symptoms of COVID-19 milder?

A. We have not yet reached this situation, because we opened 2,100 beds to do this type of accompaniment. The hotel is not ideal for the carpets (…) but if there is a need, we have already located those hotels in the city of Sao Paulo to do so.

Q. The contagion curve in Sao Paulo is not as steep as expected. What is your prognosis for infections until May?

A. If we had not had the containment of movement of people in the city of Sao Paulo, we would have ten times the number of deaths and ten times the number of infected people. Everything that happens tomorrow, the day after tomorrow and next week depends not only on the number of beds, but also on people collaborating and staying at home. There are several curves, you can choose the one you want, but in reality it will depend a little on the collaboration of the population in relation to that.

Q. And are you on the right track?

A. It is still below expectations, we thought it would reach 60% (social isolation rate), it varies around 50%. Therefore, every day we are maintaining the discourse of convincing people that staying at home is not just a matter of hygiene, it is a humanitarian act, an act of respect for others.

Q. Are fines for skipping confinement a viable option, as they have been applied in Spain or Italy?

A. We are talking about a country much poorer than Italy, it is useless to have punitive measures that will not have any consequences afterwards. Of course, when the time comes and if necessary, we can implement it.

Q. Do you have any estimate of the number of people who will fall back into extreme poverty due to the crisis stemming from the pandemic?

A. Today the prospect is for there to be a 4% retraction in the Brazilian GDP. This means more unemployment, more people in destitution, more people dependent on the SUS (public health service), more people dependent on the public education system, and it is obvious that this has a very large economic consequence. At the São Paulo City Hall, we are trying our best to keep people employed, even those who are specialized.

Q. You have already been criticized for promoting the isolation of the general population, but you have participated in acts with many people.

A. If you were not going to verify the works of the hospitals, people would wonder where the mayor of the city is at a time like this. I can not only think about my health, but I also have to think about the health of 12 million people, who right now need someone to lead the city that is the epicenter of the pandemic in the country. At all times I check how my immunity is, if I am with coronavirus or not. At no time was I a risk to people.

Q. You are going through a difficult time in health. How is your day to day?

R. I am living in the Mayor’s Office, I spend practically all day here, except when I have a meeting at the Bandeirantes Palace with the governor or some health area agenda or to verify the works of the hospitals. I also go to the supermarket so I can also buy food and bring it here. I think this is all a serious, serious situation, there is no way to put it aside and it is good even for my treatment. Leaving your head as busy as possible is good.

Q. Do you continue your treatment normally?

A. Last week I did the third immunotherapy session, I already did eight chemotherapy sessions. These sessions disappeared two of the three tumors, one was left over. Now I started immunotherapy after three weeks of this third session. In two weeks I will perform a battery of tests to assess the effects of immunotherapy.

Q. Wouldn’t it have been more logical for you to take care of yourself and your health in the first place?

A. I have a responsibility, so far I have not had to choose between this responsibility and my health, because also at all times I am talking to my doctors, who authorize me to have the agenda that I have, at no time did I do anything to Hidden from my doctors or anything that could be against my treatment (…) I do what I have to do, wear the mask, avoid crowds, wash my hands, use gel alcohol.

Q. How do you see the performance of the president of Brazil in this crisis?

A. I think that he is not on the same side of science, of the World Health Organization, of specialists and he is politicizing this situation, the virus is not from the left or from the right, he exists and needs to be fought.

Antonio Torres del Cerro