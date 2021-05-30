The double drama of being a widow and not being recognized as such

A woman observes the sea in front of the Torre de Hércules lighthouse, in A Coruña, in August 2020. (Photo: Xurxo Lobato via Getty Images)

Luisa López treasures many dates in her memory. When she finished paying the mortgage, in May of last year, when her young son got married, on July 25, 2020, when she turned 36 years of marriage, in August of that same year, when her husband turned 59, last September 9, when he stopped counting, on September 20, 2020.

That Sunday at the end of summer, Manuel Alfonso Díaz, the man with whom Luisa had spent “a lifetime”, went fishing and never returned. The man drove from Narón, where he lived with his wife and where she still resides, to Cobas, both in the province of A Coruña. “My husband was a super fond of fishing; that was his hobby, his passion, everything ”, explains Luisa. “That Sunday, after lunch, he did a little work at home here and around three-something in the afternoon, he went fishing. He told me that he would come soon, that on Monday he had to go to work, “he says.

Hours passed and her husband did not arrive. “As he was very talkative and would talk to any fishing man about whether they were biting or not, I thought he had been entertained, how carefree, and look at the time …”, Luisa recalls now. The woman then wrote to him on WhatsApp and, seeing that “he didn’t even read it,” she was already worried. “That was weird, because he answered immediately, as soon as the phone rang, and the others asked us the same thing,” he says.

“There was the car, the vest, his documentation … Everything, except him”

The truth is that Manuel held his phone until the end. With it he recorded how he cast the line, how he hooked up with a seagull, how he tried …

