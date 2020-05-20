On May 9, a flood entered the home of Mariam Nakaisa (60 years old) like an angry animal. It was a huge sea of ​​mud. As she describes that moment, the rain hitting the zinc roof interrupts her story. The woman approaches the door of her house in silence, a single room that she shares with three grandchildren, and she does not hide her concern after discovering a sky covered in gray clouds. “I do not like the rain. Floods are the worst thing about living here, ”says Nakaisa. The site he is talking about is Bwaise, an informal slum in Kampala, the capital of Uganda. Nakaisa knows that the floods can return at any time, transforming these alleys into rivers of cloudy water.

Since mid-March, heavy showers have caused floods, floods and landslides in eight East African nations: Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the floods have affected 1.3 million people, and at least 481,000 have had to leave their homes.

Nakaisa’s family has lost almost everything: they had no means or time to rescue their furniture. The walls of his house still show the mud marks: they are a meter high. The floor continues to puddle despite the fact that Nakaisa has spent many hours bailing water with a metal saucepan. Nakaisa says the water came by surprise, like a giant wave, in the middle of the night. A dark and uncontrollable mass covered her home in seconds. The children were crying in fear. The family climbed to the ceiling with the pans and some clothes, while listening to panicked screams. “The only thing we could do was pray and wait,” he says.

A humanitarian emergency in times of the coronavirus

Uganda, one of the first African countries to impose strict measures to contain the coronavirus, such as the closure of businesses except grocery stores or the prohibition of internal displacement, has confirmed 227 infections. 98 percent of those infected this month were carriers from other countries in the region. So far, no deaths have been announced. According to the Health Ministry, Uganda has managed to stop local broadcasts, but authorities continue to exercise caution.

“The government wants me to stay home to protect myself from the coronavirus, but the floods have destroyed it and I can’t even work to earn some money,” says Adams Njagala, a 32-year-old Nakaisa neighbor. Njagala sold baubles, cookies, and newspapers on the side of the roads. As measures against covid-19 prohibit his work, he has lost his only means of subsistence. For him, for now, the fear of ending up in a cell is stronger than hunger. Now he depends on the money his friends lend him.

According to Irene Nakasiita, the communications officer of the Red Cross in Uganda, at least 400,000 Ugandans need assistance because of the floods. But the response capacity of the government and NGOs has been reduced after two months fighting to contain the pandemic. “After concentrating all the efforts of the Red Cross to fight against covid-19, this catastrophe arose unexpectedly. This has exceeded our capabilities and resources, ”says Nakasiita from Kasese in western Uganda.

The needs are even more numerous in rural regions. The steep slopes of Uganda, where farmers plant their gardens, have gone from being the source of food for a large part of the population to being a terrifying threat. On May 3, the landslides killed at least two people in the western town of Karengyere, and destroyed dozens of houses.

On the night of May 7, a thunder-like noise woke up the town of Kilembe in western Uganda. It was a waterspout rushing down the Rwenzori Range. Hundreds of people left their houses and climbed the mountains to get to safety, in the middle of the darkness. There were no deaths thanks to the rapid reaction of the people. But the floods brought down 242 homes, and affected more than 173,300 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross.

Since then, Mary Bambu, a 29-year-old peasant, has been unable to sleep. Fear and the deafening sound of the water prevent him from resting. Other locals use the mountain trails to escape Kilembe and take refuge in safer places. But Bambu has ruled out that option because he doesn’t have much money. “We believe that the water can return at any time. It’s very scary, “says Mary. “But if I leave, where will I sleep? I have no savings. “

An effect of climate change?

In the Bwaise neighborhood everyone looks at the sky. Robinah Nabula, a 62-year-old woman, waits outside her house, watching for clouds and rain. This neighbor has also suffered from floods. According to her, they only affect impoverished Ugandan neighborhoods because they have no choice but to sleep near the swamps, where others do not want to be. The wealthy, he says, can build their houses in the Kampala hills and redirect water to the slums. Nabula would like to move out of Bwaise. However, to get it, you need more money. She is a street vendor and earns less than a euro a day.

Africa is the continent hardest hit by climate impacts, a scenario that, according to World Bank forecasts, will continue to worsen. In 2050, 145 million people will have left their homes due to extreme weather events, and Africa will concentrate 60% of the displacements.

“Poverty, environmental degradation, governance systems, the limited capacity of institutions and the lack of access to available early warning information have reduced the ability of local communities to cope with climate impacts,” explains the doctor. Linda Ogallo of the IGAD Center for Climate Prediction and Applications (ICPAC) from Nairobi, Kenya.

At the end of last year, landslides and floods affected three million people in East Africa, and 250 were killed. The rains were blamed on the Indian Ocean dipole: the showers were concentrated in the western Indian region, where temperatures were unusually high, while in Australia and Southeast Asia, with colder temperatures, there was a drought.

Today, according to Michael J. Ventrice, a meteorologist with a PhD in tropical climates, the surface of much of the Indian Ocean exceeds 30 degrees Celsius. “These high temperatures are anomalous and are probably the origin of the intense storms that fall in East Africa,” Dr. Ventrice tells EL PAÍS from Boston, in the United States.

Dr. Ventrice expects the western Indian Ocean temperatures to cool in the summer, reducing the chances of flooding on the mainland. “The floods will not persist in East Africa. The interannual climatic variations are normal. But having said that, it is true that climate change is warming our oceans, which has increased the intensity of these variations, ”he says.

“The East African climate is very changeable, and in recent years we have registered an increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events,” says Dr. Ogallo. Mount Kilimanjaro had its driest year in 2019, and is now registering its wettest year. Therefore, communities have little time to recover from droughts and floods. ” For Gemma Connell, the director of OCHA in East and South Africa, “It is vital that communities affected by the floods receive immediate assistance and support to prevent an even worse scenario.”

