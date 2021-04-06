The double challenge that Raúl de Tomás has in mind at Espanyol

04/06/2021 at 9:34 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Have conserved Raúl de Tomás in their squad despite the relegation it was Espanyol’s first victory. By numbers and by talent, its natural habitat is the First Division. There he promised to return to the team together with Cabrera and Embarba, the other two star signings of January 2020 that momentarily improved the team but did not prevent the debacle. All are untouchable for Vicente Moreno, with Raúl de Tomás as a stiletto. His 20 goals have brought him closer to only one of the 21 carried by the sportinguista Uros Djurdjevic, top gunner in the category. RDT wants double joy on May 30; ascent and Pichichi.

“Achieving the Pichichi would be an individual challenge. I am a very winning person and obviously I’m going to fight to be the top scorer in the category, but I have already repeated that the important thing is promotion and if I score goals, I will help the team and that is the goal & rdquor ;, declared the Madrid striker after the defeat of Albacete at Carlos Belmonte (0-3).

There RDT’s contribution was once again decisive. He opened and closed the account and scored a double just four days after endorsing another to Fuenlabrada. Four goals in two days that have rekindled their hopes. Take a closer look at his slicked hair Djurdjevic, ‘weighed down’ – De Tomás would like – by his call up with the Montenegro team. There are 21 goals and an assist for ‘Djuka’ in 30 games. The Spaniard accumulates 20 and two goal passes in 30 games.

Four goals from his best course

Get the Pichichi or not, for now he is already Espanyol’s top scorer in a league this century. Had the honor Raul tamudo, with 19 targets in the 2003/04 campaign. It has also left behind the most recent records of Borja Iglesias (17 in 2018/19) and Gerard Moreno (16 in 2017/18).

In addition, on a personal level, RDT is just four goals away from matching his most prolific season face to door. It was in the 2017/18 season, in which he sent the ball to the meshes up to 24 times in the 32 games he played with Rayo Vallecano. It was his first season in Vallecas. His figures were worth to take the franjirrojo box to First. His goal is to repeat such a feat.