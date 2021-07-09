The double ball of the controversy ignites Denmark

07/08/2021 at 6:35 PM CEST

The match of Euro semi-final between England and Denmark, was marked by the controversial penalty that gave England victory in the second half of extra time and by the existence of two balls on the field of play at the moment of the decisive action.

England returns to the grand final of a tournament for the first time since 1966, but his victory was overshadowed by a dubious penalty and the presence of an extra ball that sparked the outcry of Danish footballers and supporters. The Manchester City winger received a ball down the wing from Foden that ultimately ended with Sterling on the ground. The Danish team protested that the contact had been minimal, but after being reviewed by the VAR Dutch Danny Makkelie’s decision did not change.

However, to that same play another detail is added that could have invalidated the action: Before the alleged foul was made on the field, the TV image captured a second ball that slipped onto the field of play and the Danish technician, Kasper hjulmand Not only do I confirm what the spectators saw but I do not hesitate to complain during the press conference: “Five seconds before Sterling runs through there is a ball in the field, I am with the fourth official to tell him that there are two balls in the field. … “, said the technician. “With two balls on the court and a penalty that was not. It bothers me,” reiterated the coach Hjulmand.