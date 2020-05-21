The caliph stepped out onto the balcony of his palace and watched as the walkers and mounts crossed the gigantic Plaza de Armas located just in front of his Medina Azahara palace. Now, the experts Félix Arnold, from the German Archaeological Institute (IAA), Alberto J. Montejo, from the Archaeological Ensemble of Medina Azahara (CAMaZ), and Alberto Canto, from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM), have just discovered the great door eastern entrance to this rectangular urban space that had dimensions that approximate those of the Plaza Mayor, in Madrid. The access gate, about four meters wide and almost three meters high, collapsed when the city was burned down in 1010 after only a century of existence. The team led by the professor of Archeology of the Autonomous Alberto Canto has contrasted that the leaves of the gate were made of wood, but covered in metal, studded and decorated and that they rotated on two gigantic hinges on both sides. Everything found (wood, nails, beams, hinges, coins …) is already in the laboratory of the archaeological complex, in Córdoba, and is in the process of study

Medina Azahara was the great palatial complex that Abderramán III ordered to be erected in 936, about seven kilometers from Córdoba. It occupied some 100 hectares of a hillside and was structured, in large brushstrokes, in a strictly caliphal area -palace and annexed buildings- in the upper part and under it, gardens that occupied the central area, flanked by houses and military installations. To access the palace you had to cross the urban area, while admiring the complex where the great lord and his court lived.

Archaeologists unearth a large ashlar from the eastern gate of the Plaza de Armas. Alberto Canto

To the east of the palace was the enormous Plaza de Armas, of which until now only two doors are known: the western one, which allowed direct access to the palace, and the now found one, the eastern one, in perfect alignment with the first. This gate, embedded in the powerful arcaded structure that surrounded the plaza, was located in a portico whose walls and ceilings were covered with plaster adorned with blue plant motifs.

Canto explains that the Plaza de Armas in Medina Azahara is the only one from the Umayyad period that is known with these “so spectacular” dimensions. “It articulated the ceremonial access to the palace, so that the caliph could perfectly see from it the exercises of the horsemen in it or the people who passed through it,” says the archaeologist. “The east door was raised on a porch that collapsed with the fire that destroyed the city. Everything collapsed and on the floor were its tiles, wood, nails, some of 20 centimeters, the beams, the hinges, the decorations … “, he describes.

Nails that joined the planks of the east door of the Plaza de Armas. Alberto Canto

At the same time, to the east of the square, a perhaps administrative building was erected, which was excavated in the previous campaign of 2018, which could control access to the palatine space. Archaeologists have determined that this building was not residential, since latrines have not been found, but rooms from which it is possible to supervise access to the plaza.

The new archaeological space – only 10% of the entire city has been excavated since the beginning of the 20th century – and, once the general research project has been completed in 2022, it will be opened to the public to increase the areas that can be visited, now highly congested . Likewise, it is expected to finish the works of the so-called Rich Room, the great building, to the south of the palace, where the caliph received the embassies, celebrated parties or ceremonies. The restoration of its rich decoration includes the coupling of the thousands of small pieces of ataurique (carved stone) that collapsed after being destroyed by the Berbers and that will shine on the walls a thousand years later.

