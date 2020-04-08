López Obrador sees big businessmen to sustain employment and maintain his 4T project. But disdaining the little ones brings the risk of unemployment, writes José Yuste in Excelsior.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Business claims

In the business world, three characters are distinguished: the manager of the company, the manager of the business association and the creator, the founder of the business. At the end of the story, company managers and managers of Coparmex-type organizations are only employees and serve the interests of businessmen like Germán Larrea or Carlos Slim. However, these days it seems that they act in different spheres. We see business owners parading through the National Palace or chatting with President López Obrador by teleconference, and they apparently support the national survival plan.

But the managers of the top organizations act in another direction. We witness that a measured man like Carlos Salazar Lomelín, president of the Business Coordinating Council, expresses himself very irritated because the Presidency “closed the doors” to them, he did not listen to their proposals to face the crisis. It is calling for entrepreneurs to find their own formulas, exits. For his part, the president of Coparmex, Gustavo de Hoyos, is practically calling for a business insurgency against the government.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

A great risk: shock of AMLO and entrepreneurs

They say the bad news cascades. Along with the pandemic and the economic crisis that we already have above us, a rupture seems to be brewing between the President of the Republic and the private sector. Although the dialogue is still ongoing, proof of this is the meetings that have been held in recent days and perhaps some others still on the doorstep, the reality is that an abyss is opening.

The fundamental cause is that the Presidency of the Republic has rejected practically all the proposals of the private sector to face the crisis. The situation does not bode well for Mexico. The private sector is responsible for more than 86 percent of the investment made in the country, according to INEGI data. If the balance of the process we are experiencing today were the paralysis of private investment in the following months and years, we could be facing a complete six-year period of stagnation or even recession.

Outside the box, by Macario Schettino, in The financial:

Stop the fall

Nobody knows what size the adjustment will be during 2020, but it will certainly be relevant. For Mexico, the depth will be greater than for other countries, partly because we were already coming from a contraction (focused on investment, to make matters worse) and partly due to the government’s inability to offer a response of the required size. Just yesterday the Business Coordinating Council proposed several smart measures, hopefully they will be addressed.

If not (as expected after Sunday’s “report”), then the contraction for this second quarter will be more than 20%. For the avoidance of doubt, car production in March fell -25%, and occupancy in hotels and restaurant attendance is practically zero these days. Already some agencies and institutions estimate that the Mexican economy could fall -8% during 2020, with a recovery in 2021, but not of the same magnitude.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

The door closed: CCE

Facing what is anticipated will be the most severe economic crisis that Mexico has experienced, since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the dialogue between business leaders and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was broken. Yesterday, in an Internet transmission, backed by 12 leaders of the dome of domes, the leader of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Carlos Salazar, summed it up in one sentence: “The door was closed” of the Mexican government.

We will seek, he said, to open other doors, by exhorting the Private Initiative, the workers and the social sector to unite in a great national agreement to face and lessen the negative economic impact that the coronavirus and the stoppage of activities will generate. The business leader, as he had not been heard until now, was direct and forceful. He warned that if the worst case scenario of a contraction of -10% of GDP and 1 million lost jobs crystallizes, the only person responsible will be the one who closed the door.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

López Obrador with big IPs; with organisms, coldness

While President López Obrador, during his morning, applauded the support of great businessmen such as Carlos Slim (Grupo Carso-América Móvil), Alberto Bailléres (Grupo Val) and Germán Larrea (Grupo México), for committing to keep all their employees in full crisis, on the other hand and digitally, the Business Coordinating Council met with its twelve organizations in a kind of “catharsis” at the national level. Carlos Salazar, president of the organization, at the most rapid moment, spoke of the revocation of the mandate for 2022. The rupture between organizations and López Obrador is undeniable.

President López Obrador’s message was clear: business organizations, which showed him a countercyclical plan for deferral, taxes and social contributions, are no longer so close to him. Instead, yes the largest and strongest business groups in the country. López Obrador, with political intelligence and pragmatics, sees big businessmen to sustain employment and maintain his 4T project: the Maya Train, the Dos Bocas Refinery, the Felipe Ángeles airport and Transístmico. But disdaining the little ones brings the risk of unemployment, since it is in the little ones where the largest workforce in the country is generated.

From the auction floor, by Maricarmen Cortés, in Excelent:

CCE: patience ran out?

While President López Obrador met again yesterday for lunch at the National Palace with a group of owners of the largest companies in the country, whom he says he wants to convince of the advantages of his proposal for economic support aimed only at the most In need of the country, the Business Coordinating Council, chaired by Carlos Salazar, yesterday presented a set of measures to face the crisis that require government participation.

What was surprised, of course, was the unusual and energetic tone used by Carlos Salazar, who after being accused of lukewarmness, assured in the videoconference in which the 90-day Plan to confront the crisis was presented, that Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not want to support employers to preserve employment and went further by remembering that those who disagree with the President have the option to demonstrate it with the revocation of mandate.