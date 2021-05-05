The donkey, invasive species or benefactor of life?

Horse opening a well to water in the Sonoran desert. (Image credit EJKundgren el al. / Science).

Science has very curious stories. Did you know that equines originated in America, and that after spreading throughout the planet, they ended up disappearing in their land of origin about 12,000 years ago?

The donkeys and horses that we so quickly associate with the historical North American landscape returned to America in the ships of Columbus, and played an important role in the European conquest of the new world. Then, once they were no longer useful as beasts of burden or as a means of transport, many of those animals were left in the wild, where they thrived enormously. The Spanish words “burro” and “mustang” (the latter adapted to English as “mustang”) have in fact been adopted by the average American to refer to wild asses and horses, that is, feral ones.

For some time now, both equine species have been hunted by naturalists in North America, who treat them the same as any other invasive species. Some savages, perhaps sheltered by this idea, have entertained themselves by killing feral asses (see this note), creatures that on the other hand have adapted wonderfully to climates as harsh as those of the Mojave or Sonora desert. In fairness, it must be said that there are also many Americans who have mobilized to prevent the slaughter of donkeys by creating projects like The Wild Burro Project.

Bobcat drinking in one of the wells dug by horses in the Sonoran desert. (Image credit: EJ Lundgren el al. / Science).

Now, as I can read, a study has just proved that far from damaging the ecosystem, donkeys and horses could be playing a protective role that would actually be helping both the local flora and fauna. Indeed, the survival capacity of equines leads them to dig wells in search of water. These watering holes in the desert appear to be benefiting many of the endemic creatures of the Sonoran desert, a site shared by Mexico and the United States (the latter in the states of Arizona and California).

If we know, it is thanks to the work of Erick lundgren, currently a biologist at Sydney University of Technology. In the past, while Lundgren was doing technical work on the western Arizona river system, the researcher found that donkeys could dig deep wells for water. As a biologist, Lundgren knew that African elephants had a similar custom that multiple creatures benefited from during the epic drought. Could the donkeys and horses of Arizona be doing something similar?

To find an answer, and since he had read that both species were listed as “dangerous agents for biodiversity” in North America, Lundgren and several colleagues placed photographic traps in various places in the Sonoran desert. What they discovered was that both equine species could dig wells up to two meters deep, from which several species later benefited. They spotted bobcats, deer, wild boar and coyotes watering in the wells, but also birds like the jay from the Woodhouse bush. They also spotted several tree species whose roots came from the wells, which implies that the local flora also benefited from the “dowsing” work of the equines.

A female deer and her calf drinking in a well dug by donkeys and horses. (Image credit: EJ Lundgren el al. / Science).

In view of the evidence, the aforementioned biologist believes that the classification of both species of equidae should be reconsidered to remove the label “invasive biology”. There are currently fewer than 9,000 donkeys in the western United States. Far from the glamor of their cousins ​​the mustangs, which have become a kind of national emblem, few people pay attention to the donkeys, despite the fact that, as we see, they seem to be playing a beneficial role for the environment.

In view of the evidence … What is fair? Allow this species to thrive in its ancestral cradle, or end its presence forever? (Probably to be replaced by heads of cattle, I add).

Lundgren’s team’s work has recently been published in Science.

I found out by reading Zmescience.com

