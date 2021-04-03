The Dominican who made history in his first official MLB game

The Dominican receiver of the White sox from Chicago, Yermin mercedes left his name recorded in the record books of MLB, After an ideal night where he hit indisputable in each of his arrivals to the batter’s box in the game between the White Sox against the Anaheim Angels on Friday night.

After a journey of nearly nine years playing in Minor League systems, Yermin mercedes achieved his first night as a starter in a match of Major League Baseball (MLB), after respectively debuting as a substitute in the campaign concerns 2020 in the MLB, year where the player only achieved one and only appearance to the batter’s box until then.

One of the most desired and expected debut by the Dominicans officially in the MLB, was that of Yermin mercedes, who has been an elite player in recent years in the Dominican Winter League wearing the Tigres del Licey jersey. After a race comes ups and downs, Mercedes showed his talent to the world last Friday night with the White sox, the first game of ownership to which he arrived with 28 years of age.

Yermin mercedes, achieved in his first official game in Big leagues, a “Historic debut”, who managed to put his name on the record books with a 5-5 night, count himself five hits in his five appearances to the batter’s box. The Dominican left on the board a number of five connected hits, in addition to another four RBIs as a result of his hits.

The Dominican was a trend on social networks for hours in Quisqueyana la bella, who played the much-mentioned game as designated hitter, going on drums as the eighth bat of the White sox in turn. In the third episode of said match, Yermin mercedes hit the first single of his career on the MLB, who grounded into center field territory, followed by a double to left field two-run RBI in the fourth inning, another hit in the sixth, a hitting single in the eighth, plus a second double in the ninth RBI. two races, respectively.

The historical:

Yermin mercedes became the first 5-5 player in his first official game of the modern baseball stage in the MLB, followed by Cecil Travis by the Washington Nationals who batted 7-5 on May 16, 1933 (5/16/1933).

In addition, he also became the third player of the White sox in its history as an organization of MLB with a game of four or more hits in his first official game in the systems of Big leagues, followed by Ping Bodie who was the first in 1911 and Art Shires second in the franchise to achieve the milestone in 1928.

Yermín Mercedes is the first player to go 5-for-5 in his first career start in the modern era. The only other player in the modern era to have 5 hits in his first career start is Washington’s Cecil Travis (5 AM, 7 AB; 05/16/1933 vs. CLE). https://t.co/CZBspQUBEv – Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 3, 2021

“The glory is yours, Daddy God! All for my family, I love them, we are going for more ”, the player wrote on his Instagram account after the game.

As a result of this game, the White sox achieved their first victory at the start of the campaign of the MLB, who defeated the Anaheim Angels with a score of 12 over 8 (12-8), a match held at Angel Stadium, California, where a total of 12,763 fans gathered to enjoy the game (28% of the capacity the stadium).

Yermin Mercedes, historic performance: