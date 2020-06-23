The entertainment world is mourning in the Dominican Republic after the death, separately, of two of its figures: the announcer Wilfredo Muñoz and the road manager Salvador Ponceano.

The merenguero Sergio Vargas reported through his Instagram account the death of Salvador. Preliminarily, it is commented that he was infected with coronavirus.

« I regret to report the death of our brother and collaborator #Salvador my brother-in-law, thank you all for your signs of affection towards my family, Salvador was and will be a great unconditional man, go with God dear brother, we will miss you … » Sergio wrote.

Wilfredo Muñoz

Instead, Wilfredo Muñoz died after losing the fight against pancreatic cancer that he suffered. This summer announcer was one of the first voices of the country’s popular newscast Radio Mil Informando, of the Radio Mil station, at 1,180 kilohertz. He also stood out in the regular programming of that station, where with mastery, he made several programs.