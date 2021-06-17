The Dominican Republic tries to travel to the US with 3.35 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a strip; is detained at AILA airport

A Dominican who wanted to leave the Caribbean country for the United States with 3.35 kilograms of cocaine in a sash vest would be sent to prison as a result of a request for remand in custody presented by the Public Ministry of Santo Domingo Este.

The Listín Diario newspaper reported this week that the prosecution of the aforementioned municipality presented, last Friday, June 11, 2021, before the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of the Palace of Justice of the Charles de Gaulle the allegations against the suspect for request the measure of coercion against you.

The woman, identified as Luana Paulino, was arrested when she was preparing to leave the country through the Las Américas International Airport (AILA), in Punta Caucedo (near the capital Santo Domingo) bound for the US.

Next hearing will be on June 19

The hearing was postponed to next Saturday, June 19 at the request of the defense, who asked for more time to learn more about the indictment.

According to the investigation, directed by members of the Public Ministry in coordination with officials from the Information Center and the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), it indicates that on June 9, at around 2:40 pm, they noticed the attitude suspicious of the woman and detained her in the boarding area.

After a check in the security “scanner” that detected something strange, the agents subjected the passenger to a search, in the presence of the prosecutor Wilson Zabala de los Santos. As a result of the procedure, officers seized three sheets with 3.35 kilograms of a white powder.

The content was sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), an office that identified the material as cocaine.

The woman faces charges for violations of Law 50-88 against the national and international trafficking of drugs and controlled substances, as well as Law 188-11, on Airport Security and Civil Aviation.