The Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico lineups for the first Pre-Olympic game have been revealed.

The lineups of Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico for the first game of Pre-olympic have been revealed.

Obviously this is an event where those who are looking to return to the Major Leagues or to attract attention in Foreign Leagues can stand out and achieve their goal, there is a large presence of players who have gone through the MLB.

The Dominican Republic He has names like Jose Bautista, Emilio Bonifacio, Melky Cabrera and Juan Francisco.

None of the mentioned players got a job for the 2021 MLB Spring Training, now they would opt for a Minor League contract or if not to sign in the Japan League, Mexico, among others.

Here the lineups:

Today’s lineups of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 and Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 # WBSC ⚾️ | Port St. Lucie FL | #RoadToTokyo

Transmission:

🇩🇴 Sports Vision Channel 35

🇵🇷 WAPA TV

🇺🇸 ESPN +

Available on #YouTube for some areas

WBSC channel pic.twitter.com/U9Hov2Q5Xe – Antonio Porqueán (@antoniopuesan) May 31, 2021

While Puerto Rico has many players who are veterans and are stellar in the League of Puerto RicoSince their Major League Baseball players cannot play there, they opt for those who are looking for the aforementioned objective and can serve a lot in the team.