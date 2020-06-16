DaniLeigh, the young promise of R&B and hip hop music, does not give up. After the success achieved with her single “Levi High”, together with DaBaby, the artist presents her new musical cut, “Dominican mami”.

With a video clip shot on location in the Dominican Republic, “Dominican Mami” is a work done together with Fivio Foreign, by Def Jam Recordings.

The daughter of Dominican parents, DaniLeigh has over two billion combined global streams and continues to fill the internet with viral moments, thanks to her work.

“Dominican mami” is the most recent song on the artist’s next album and after her success with DaBaby, which has had more than 30 million streams and 10 million views on the YouTube digital platform.

Danielle Leigh Curiel, Dani’s first name, it has an explosive and seductive mix of R&B hooks and trap, as well as a city girl style that has made her an international genre star.

Several of his singles have received gold certifications, such as « Lil bebe », and platinum as « Lil baby rmx », in addition to nominations for awards such as the BET Soul Train Award with his song « Easy (remix) » alongside Chris Brown.

Dani began her artistic career in dance and later had the artist Prince as a mentor, until her physical disappearance. Dani is currently working hard to take the next level, proving that he can remain among the top talents in hip hop and the music industry.

Dani’s social drive was born from his explosive and viral challenge « #InMyFeelings video », with which he managed to achieve one million YouTube subscribers.

Since then, major brands such as Levi’s, Puma, Savage x Fenty and Foot Locker, among others, have welcomed it.

As she prepares to present her new record production, “Dominican Mami” is available on all digital platforms.