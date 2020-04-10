The Board of Directors of Renault has announced the cancellation of dividends corresponding to last year and that its directors will see their remuneration lowered. It does not concern at the moment to Formula 1, but it is all a warning.

The measure has been taken from the point of view of responsibility that managers and shareholders should have “towards the company’s workers, who make unprecedented efforts and bear the effects of this unprecedented crisis.”

Some pay cuts are important. The President of the Council will cut his salary 25% in this second quarter of the year, while the other members of the Council will cut their attendance premiums by 25% during fiscal year 2020. The CEO, Clotilde Delbos, will also cut a 25% your salary this second quarter.

The measure is not new. There have been many presidents and directors of major brands who have lowered bonuses or wages due to the crisis, both in the automotive sector and in other industries.

These savings will not remain in the company’s coffers, but will go to a solidarity fund that was created on April 2. The measure is provisional until the General Assembly, delayed until June 18, but it is not ruled out that it will continue for the rest of the fiscal year.

These cuts clearly indicate that Renault is taking savings measures that may be reflected in the Formula 1 team and, therefore, in the premier category of sports car racing. We have warned that F1’s future will not be discussed at the FIA ​​headquarters, but on the boards of directors of the major brands, while for some time now we have pointed out that Renalt’s continuity is fragile and hangs by a thread despite the ‘assurances’ that Cyril Abiteboul offers.

Renault already had an important front in its fratricidal battle with its partner Nissan in La Alianza. After rejecting an alliance with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and it reaching out to the big rival of the diamond brand, Peugeot, the situation is difficult to face the reorganization and the challenge of electrification. As if that were not enough, Renault is in a provisional impasse until Luca de Meo can assume his position as executive director of the group in the coming months.

