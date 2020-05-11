The peso begins the day with a depreciation against a general strengthening of the dollar, after the news of new outbreaks of coronavirus in China and South Korea.

This May 11, the dollar retail is priced at $ 24.28 pesos and is purchased at $ 23.27 pesos, at Citibanamex windows.

While the dollar at wholesale For transactions between banks, companies or governments, it is sold at $ 23.69 pesos and it is purchased at $ 23.68 pesos.

At BBVA branches, the dollar retail It sells for $ 23.95 pesos and it is bought for $ 23.05 pesos.

At the beginning of the day on Monday, the Mexican peso depreciates affected by nervousness among investors following news of new coronavirus outbreaks in China and South Korea, according to the . financial report.

The Mexican coin It was trading at 23.90 per dollar, down 1.18 percent from 23.62 pesos in the . reference price on Friday.

“The weight begins the session with a depreciation against a general strengthening of the dollar American against its main crosses and currencies from emerging economies, “said Gabriela Siller, director of analysis at Banco Base.

“In the previous two weeks the dollar lost strength in expectation of further economic reopening among the countries most affected by the coronavirus in recent months, “he added.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus in China, reported its first group of infections on Monday since the city’s confinement was lifted a month ago, which feeds the concern of a regrowth of the illness.

On the other hand, south korean authorities They try to contain a new outbreak looking for thousands of people who may have been infected in a focus of cases linked to nightclubs and bars in Seoul, the country’s populated capital.

(RTS)

And gasoline …

The national average fuel price it is $ 16.02 pesos a liter of Magna, $ 16.92 a liter of Premium and $ 18.56 a liter of Diesel, according to PETROIntelligence.

In Mexico City, on Calzada de Tlalpan, the liter of Magna sells for $ 16.59 pesos, the liter of Premium at $ 16.99 pesos and the liter of diesel at $ 17.55 pesos, indicates the report of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).