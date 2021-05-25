The dollar sinks to the bottom in the world

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (Reuters) – An expansive US Federal Reserve and accelerating growth abroad are weighing on the dollar, a situation that can be beneficial for stocks and other assets.

The dollar index is down 4% from its 2021 high, making the greenback the worst performing currency among the world’s major currencies so far this quarter. In contrast, the euro is up 4% against the dollar, the Brazilian real is up 6% and the Chinese yuan around 3%.

Net bets against the dollar in the futures markets have risen for five consecutive weeks and are now at $ 15.86 billion, the highest level since the beginning of March.

“Part of what we are seeing is the end of the first half of a rebalancing of global portfolio flows out of the dollar,” said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

There are several factors that weigh on the dollar. Some investors see the Federal Reserve’s insistence that it will not cut its bond-buying operations in the short term, despite accelerating inflation, as a double whammy that is undermining the dollar’s appeal. Some quantitative easing policies are equivalent to printing dollars, and inflation erodes the purchasing power of the currency.

“The 300-pound gorilla in the room is going to increase the fear that the Federal Reserve is lagging behind in tackling inflation,” said Chuck Lieberman, chief investment officer at Advisor Capital Management.

While the Federal Reserve has reiterated its dovish stance, some countries – such as Brazil, Russia and Turkey – have raised rates, making their currencies more attractive to profitable investors.

In the United States, the 10-year Treasury yield is down about 17 basis points from its 2021 high.

Expectations that US growth will peak, while the rebound in Europe and other regions is only beginning, are also hurting the dollar, according to investors.

After contracting in the first quarter, the eurozone’s gross domestic product is expected to accelerate later in the year and rise 9.2% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, according to a forecast from Oxford Economics. The firm expects US GDP to reach a maximum growth rate of 13.3% in the second quarter.

Morgan Stanley’s Shalett believes that the euro, the British pound and the Chinese yuan will benefit the most from the weakening of the dollar.

Due to the global dominance of the dollar, its fluctuations often affect a wide range of assets.

Commodities are priced in dollars and become more affordable for foreign investors when the greenback loses value. The S & P / Goldman Sachs Commodity Index is down about 3% from its recent highs, due to declines in copper, oil and other commodity prices that had risen this year.

A weaker dollar also tends to be a welcome development for US multinationals, as it is more favorable for them to repatriate foreign profits into their national currency.

Tech companies are among the most exposed to currency fluctuations, with nearly 54% of their total category revenue coming from abroad, according to an analysis of Russell 1000 companies by Bespoke Investment Group. It is followed by the raw materials sector, where almost 48% of total income comes from abroad.

Signs that inflationary pressures may force the Federal Reserve to soften its position on interest rates could help reverse the dollar’s downward trend.

According to the minutes of the April meeting of the US central bank, “several” Federal Reserve officials appeared willing to consider changes in monetary policy based on the continued strong economic recovery. However, the anemic employment figure for that month may have dimmed his vision.

“We are concerned about an overheating scenario in the United States, which could lead to inflation well above what the Fed would tolerate,” analysts at BoFA Global Research wrote. “In our opinion, this could surprise the markets and cause a significant movement of the (dollar) to the rise.”

A pullback in stocks could also lift the dollar, a popular destination in times of market turmoil.

Paresh Upadhyaya, director of currency strategy and portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, believes these risks may prevent some investors from betting on further dollar weakness.

However, he believes that the acceleration of world growth will continue to strengthen the dollars of Australia, New Zealand and Canada at the cost of the greenback.

“Dollar fundamentals remain bearish,” he said.

(Report by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)