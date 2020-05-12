Faced with fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections, the peso weakens and the dollar continues to rise.

This May 12, the dollar retail It sells for $ 24.29 pesos and it is bought for $ 23.35 pesos at Citibanamex windows.

While at BBVA branches, the US currency It sells for $ 24.17 pesos and it buys for $ 23.27 pesos.

The dollar rose against the yen and the euro on Monday as investors worried that the economic recovery could be slower than expected and were looking for the security of the American currency, according to . financial analysis.

The haven of attractiveness propelled the dollar against its major peers in New York as investors adjusted their risk expectations, with an eye on warnings of a second wave of infections from Covid-19 as more countries relax their restrictions.

Germany reported this week that new coronavirus infections They accelerated exponentially after the first steps to ease confinements, news that set off global alarms.

South Korea also saw a upturn to a maximum of one month.

Japan announced that it could end its state of emergency in many regions this week and New Zealand indicated it could lift some restrictions on Thursday.

UK has submitted plans to make confinements more flexible, while in France trade reopened on Monday.

In Mexico, the peso weakened 1.3 percent, compared to increased appetite for dollar assets due to risk aversion on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections, which also infected oil prices, an important income generator in Latin America

(RTS)

And gasoline …

The national average fuel price It is $ 16.08 pesos a liter of Magna, $ 16.96 pesos a liter of Premium and $ 18.56 pesos a liter of diesel, reports PETROIntelligence.

In the Mexico CityOn Eduardo Molina Avenue, the liter of Magna sells for $ 16.79 pesos, the liter of Premium for $ 17.49 pesos and the liter of diesel for $ 18.49 pesos, reports the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).