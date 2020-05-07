The Mexican peso depreciated on Wednesday, as investors sought refuge in the dollar.

This May 7, the dollar It sells on average at $ 24.12 pesos.

Retail US currency is for sale at $ 24.74 pesos and is purchased at $ 24.74 pesos, in branches of Citibanamex.

In the windows of BBVA, the dollar is offered at $ 24.72 pesos and is purchased at $ 23.82 pesos.

During the day of this Wednesday, the Mexican peso depreciated as investors sought refuge in the dollar after weak economic data emerged showing the devastating effects of the spread of the coronavirus, . reported.

The Mexican peso It was trading at 24.27 per dollar, down 1.22 percent from 23.9860 in the . benchmark price on Tuesday.

Retail sales in the euro area suffered from greatest historical decline in March, when restrictions were put in place to stop the virus outbreak and shoppers cut their spending on everything except food and internet shopping.

The weight also gave way after oil dropped to about $ 30 Because a report showed a higher than expected increase in inventories in the United States, which offset hopes of a recovery in demand due to the removal of restrictions in some countries.

Meanwhile, the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index, MXX, made up of the shares of the 35 most liquid firms on the market, rose 0.18 percent to 36,681.17 points, with a volume of 48.7 million traded securities.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond MX10YT = RR was stable at 6.50 percent.

(RTS)

And gasoline …

The national average price of the liter of Magna gasoline is $ 15.37 pesos, that of Premium is $ 16.49 pesos and that of Diesel is $ 18.52 pesos, according to PETROIntelligence.

In Mexico City, on the Mexico-Toluca highway In Cuajimalpa’s mayor’s office, Magna’s liter sells for $ 15.49 pesos, Premiun’s for $ 15.49 pesos and diesel for $ 17.99 pesos.