This April 9, the dollar It has an average price of 23.88 pesos.

Retail, the dollar is offered at 24.25 pesos and is purchased at 23.51 pesos.

In Citibanamex bank branches It sells for 24.42 pesos and it is bought for 23.47 pesos.

While at the windows of BBVA it is offered at 24.68 pesos and it is purchased at 23.49 pesos.

According to financial report From ., the dollar could face sales pressures this Thursday, as the market expects the unemployment figure that has been rising in the United States in recent weeks as part of the quarantine effects of the Covid outbreak. 19.

The markets already take for granted a deep global crisis. noted.

And gasoline …

In Mexico City, on the North Division Extension, the liter of Premium sells for 16.49 pesos, the liter of Magna at 15.99 pesos and the liter of diesel at 18.14 pesos.