This June 17, the dollar It is sold at 22.72 pesos and it is purchased at 21.78 pesos at Citibanamex branches.

For wholesale operations, the US currency It is sold at 22.33 pesos and it is bought at 22.32 pesos.

At BBVA branches, the dollar sold to 22.25 pesos and it is bought at 21.35 pesos.

According to the . financial report, the dollar opened on Wednesday recovering, as investors fearful of the geopolitical risks Widespread sought refuge in their relatively safe asset status.

Market sentiment is affected by record numbers of coronavirus infections in six U.S. states, new cases of Covid-19 in Beijing and due to clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the western Himalayas.

The dollar gains 0.2 percent at 97.14 versus a basket of coins, a 0.4 percent rebound from the day’s lows. The index has emerged from the three-month low to which it fell last week, but the overall picture remains cautious.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took some of the optimism to the market with a bleak economic outlook for the United States, while at the same time bolstering hopes for sustained political support.

Powell said there will not be a full economic recovery until Americans are certain that the coronavirus epidemic has been controlled.

That control is far from materializing. New coronavirus infections in the country hit record highs in six states Tuesday, including Texas and Florida.

China too has dramatically increased restrictions for people who want to leave Beijing, in an effort to stop the spread of the worst outbreak since February.

The cautious message from the Fed it also marked the momentum in the euro EUR = EBS, which remained well below the three-month high of $ 1.1422 it touched last week. On Wednesday it was trading at $ 1,11238.

(Rts)

And gasoline …

The national average price of the fuels is 17.54 pesos per liter of Magna, 18.04 the liter of Premium and 19.03 the liter of diesel, according to PETROIntelligence.

In the Mexico City, on Periférico Sur in the Xochimilco Mayor’s Office, the liter of Magna sells at 18.49 pesos, the liter of Premium at 18.99 and the liter of diesel at 18.69 pesos.