The dollar loses its luster in the reserve basket of central banks

The dollar has entered a waning state. Within its indisputable dominance of the markets since, in the seventies of the last century, under the Nixon Administration, the dollar standard was imposed against the reference of the value of gold. And with the temporary exception of a phase, the current one, of gradual revaluation, after almost a year and a half -from the last quarter of 2019 until last March- of continuous setbacks in its price in the exchange markets, which points to a rebound in the American greenback throughout the current year.

Almost 90% of commercial crude oil traffic – and up to 97% in 2017 of raw materials – are denominated in dollars. A hegemony that is transferred to the capital markets, where it accounts for 65% of operations, and to the international system of payments and transfers. More than half of interbank claims are requested in dollars, five times the cost of imports and more than three of US exports, with two-thirds of the foreign exchange reserves held by central banks.

But the Great Pandemic has taken its toll on the US currency. The emergence of the petroyuan, as a bargaining chip in black gold futures contracts, is not only sealing alliances with supermajors like Aramco, the Saudi oil company, the largest on the planet, but is seeping, like a fine rain, in the Asia-Pacific markets, which already surpassed the US and Europe in 2020 as an area with the highest demand for oil consumption.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the volume of crude oil contracts traded on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) reached all-time highs last year and represented 10.5% of the global, compared to 6.2% in the second quarter. 2018, the first year of launch of these futures. Also the rise of the euro has contributed to the de-dollarization of the international economy.

The last sample button, as revealed by the IMF’s Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves (COFER), points to its loss of weight in international foreign exchange reserves, which are at the lowest levels in the last quarter of a century. Two Fund analysts, Serkan Arslanalp and Chima Simpson-Bell, do not proclaim risks to their global leadership at all. But warn of “strong competition with other currencies” used by central banks in their international transactions and its possible effects on the value of currencies and the bond market. The Great Pandemic, during which the dollar has been sustained with a decline in value, has contributed to a palpable reduction in the stock of dollars stored by the monetary authorities of the planet.

In no less than 12% since the emergence of the euro in international financial circuits in 1999. From representing 71% to 59% at the end of last year. After marking in the months of epidemic oscillations of up to 20% in its value with the European currency and 9% with respect to the Canadian or Australian dollar or with the Chinese rinmimbi, the denomination of its currency in foreign markets. A dance of currencies, however, enters a dimension of gradual recovery of the dollar, in the heat of the takeoff of the American GDP already in the first quarter of the year, of 6.4% in relation to the last section of 2020, after verifying a rapid pace of vaccinations and, therefore, the accelerated dismantling of social mobility restrictions and the promotion of consumption and business investment.

Central bank dollar demand

The loss of influence of the dollar led it to lose its status as the predominant currency in the international payments system in mid-October.. Event that had not happened since February 2013, as certified by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, which handles the transnational transfers of more than 11,000 financial entities in more than 200 markets. Scepter that assumed the euro. While reducing its dominance in the same way with the British pound and the yen, and the Canadian dollar ahead of the Chinese yuan in the fourth rung.

The sudden paralysis of global trade, the severity of the contagions and the great virulence of the recession in the US – whose GDP left a third of its value in the second quarter of the year – in addition to the political instability prior to the presidential elections of the In the month of November, it pushed back the price of the greenback, since March, by 11%.

Euro / USD quote

Previously, between 2009 and 2019 -phase that determines the start of the business cycle that culminated with the coronavirus crisis, or the long period of growth between crises- the euro depreciated by 1.5% against the dollar and by 26.3% in relation to the Swiss franc, considered a safe haven, according to Eurostat. Stage that consolidated the European foreign sector -and Spanish- as the engine of economic vigor. The stability of the euro in a band of slight loss of value acted as a competitive springboard for the commercial activity of the monetary partners.

The loss of the influence of the dollar in the Great Pandemic – they say from the Monetary Fund – is due to several factors, among which he cites, especially, the divergent behavior between the leading global power and the rest of the economies and in the different patterns of execution of fiscal and monetary stimulus programs in the US. Although also by the balance of purchases and sales of the central banks with the various currencies depending on their exchange rate.

In the midst of certain market valuations, still minority, that prolong their fall in the basket of currencies of central banks due to the growing diversification of currencies that have launched a large part of them; essentially, in emerging markets. That, however, are far from chiselling a consensus of analysts. Because, at least in 2021, the trend is towards a slow but consolidated recovery of the dollar.

From the Bankinter research service, for example, the depreciation path of the greenback is put on hold this year, and the interest rate differential is expected to widen in favor of the US. “Our The euro-dollar exchange rate estimate for the end of the year is in a fluctuation band of between 1.17 and 1.22 dollars for each unit of the European currency”. And “we expect that in the first half of the year the dollar is more appreciated and is placed in the lower part of this range and, even, at lower levels.”

In his opinion, because “the growth gap between both economies, the United States and the euro area, will be more evident throughout the first half of the year due to the different rhythms in their vaccination campaigns.” Even so, and “facing the second half of the year and 2022 we expect the dollar to resume its deprecatory trend against the euro.”

Due to the “loss of attractiveness of the dollar as a safe haven asset in an environment of fewer uncertainties (greater effectiveness of vaccines and resolution of political uncertainties); by the establishment of a “more transparent and less belligerent” American diplomacy (lower tariffs) against Europe, which translates into greater relief for the euro and increased fiscal spending, a higher trade deficit and higher inflation in the first global power, which will lead “to a greater depreciation for the dollar.” In a range of between 1.20 and 1.25 dollars per euro in 2022.

In Bank of America they also observe a “strengthening of the dollar against the euro”; based on five factors. Even its strategists, led by Athanasios Vamvakidis, put the end of the 2021 annual path at $ 1.15 against the Wall Street consensus of 1.25. First, because the Federal Reserve, unlike the ECB, is closer to ending the stage of interest rates close to zero. Before the proclamation, probably at the beginning of next year, of the normalization of the growth of the economy.

Second, by the soothing effects of the White House stimuli, which, despite the fact that, due to their size and the deterioration that they will instill in the federal accounts, “will facilitate an early return to the stability rates of the business cycle”, which will give wings to the price of the greenback. A third element is the strong perception that mass vaccinations will bring the end of the coronavirus crisis and enable a 6% GDP rebound this year and 4.5% in 2022, according to its corporate calculation. Compared to 2.9% and 3.4% in the euro area. This decoupling between the two Western powers “will support a higher value of the dollar.”

The fourth component is the belief, still dominant, of the markets in the greenback. At least in the short term. And, finally, because the investment climate prepares “liquid profit returns” from their positions during the epidemic once the risk on assets disappears during the current second quarter. In his opinion, this correction will be up to 10%. In which the dollar will once again exert its influence.