The Mexican peso and the stock market won on Wednesday in a wave of greater risk appetite as measures to reopen some economies due to the slowdown in the number of coronavirus infections.

This April 30, the dollar it is paid on average at $ 23.65 pesos.

The US currency It is sold at retail for $ 24.20 pesos and it is purchased at $ 23.23 pesos at the Citibanamex windows.

At BBVA windows, the dollar Retail is sold at $ 24 pesos and is purchased at $ 23.10 pesos.

The Mexican peso and the stock market won on Wednesday in a wave of increased risk appetite Faced with measures to reopen some economies due to the slowdown in the number of coronavirus infections, and after a pharmaceutical company reported an update on a potential treatment, . reported.

Meanwhile, the dollar fell after the Federal Reserve it kept interest rates unchanged and reiterated a promise to do whatever it takes to shore up the economy, which has been hit by business closings due to the outbreak.

The Mexican coin It was trading at 23,770 per dollar at 3.15pm local time (2015 GMT), up 2.06 percent from 24.2710 on . benchmark price on Tuesday.

Gilead Sciences said its drug experiencesl Remdesivir alleviated the symptoms of Covid-19 patients when used in earlier stages of hospitalization.

The referential index S & P / BMV IPC, made up of the shares of the 35 most liquid firms in the market, rose 2.90 percent to 36,870.09 points, with a volume of 196.3 million of traded securities. This is its best closing level since March 17.

In the market of debt, the yield on the 10-year bond fell 12 basis points to 6.78 percent, while the 20-year rate fell 14 to 7.68 percent.

(RTS)

And gasoline …

In Mexico City, on Claveria Avenue in the Azcapotzalco Mayor’s Office, the liter of Magna sells for $ 14.19 pesos, the liter of Premium at $ 15.29 pesos and the liter is diesel paid at $ 17.99 on Sabino Extension.