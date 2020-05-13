Investors are watching for information about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

At the beginning of the day on May 13, the dollar It is trading on average at $ 24.08 pesos at the main bank windows.

US currency retail It sells for $ 24.64 pesos and it is bought for $ 23.65 pesos, at Citibanamex windows.

At the BBVA windows, the dollar sells for $ 24.67 pesos and is acquired from $ 23.77 pesos.

During the day on Tuesday, the dollar fell 0.4 percent due to a greater appetite for risk driven by the continued action of the Federal Reserve to combat economic devastation caused by the pandemic and by possible treatments that the World Health Organization (WHO) said appear to be limiting the severity of Covid-19.

The . financial report notes that even a small sign of positive news about the coronavirus limits the attractiveness of the dollar as a safe haven, although casualties are limited by growing fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Previously, renewed trade tensions between Washington and Beijing backed the US currency.

For its part, the Mexican peso appreciated slightly as investors awaited the central bank’s monetary policy decision on Thursday, in addition to being on the lookout for information on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic In the economy.

The local currency it was trading at 23.85 per dollar, up 0.30 percent from 23.9210 pesos in .’ benchmark price on Monday.

(RTS)

And gasoline …

The national average price of fuels it is $ 16.21 pesos a liter of Magna, $ 17.05 a liter of Premium and $ 18.58 pesos a liter of diesel, according to PETROIntelligence.

In the Mexico CityOn José Tomás Cuéllar Avenue in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, the liter of Magna sells for $ 16.59 pesos, the liter of Premium sells for $ 16.99 pesos and the liter of diesel for $ 19.39 pesos, reports the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).