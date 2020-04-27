In 2020 Argentina maintains an appreciable surplus in its current currency account, although some variables that support it begin to show some wear.

On the one hand, the trade surplus above USD 1 billion monthly is a prop for the entrance of foreign currency, while from the services side, the paralysis of the movement of people by the coronavirus cuts the historic deficit of foreign exchange from tourism, which in 209 reached 4,500 million dollars.

On the other hand, the deferment of debt payments that the Government promotes for the next three years implies that the outflow of dollars through the financial channel would also be suspendedThis is an exceptional condition, but it maintains these funds within the system, as can be seen in the stability of the amount of international reserves.

At this point it must be distinguished that the exchange rate, which in 2020 evolves in line with inflation, begins to lose ground when compared to the rate of devaluation faced by emerging countries, much more intense than in Argentina.

In Brazil, the dollar touched 5.72 reais in the week and accumulates a 42% rise in 2020, well above inflation in the neighboring country of 0.53% in the first quarter, the lowest rate since 1994.

Different is the Argentine case, whose devaluation is neutral compared to the inflation rate, which in fact leads to a relative appreciation of the Argentine peso with respect to the currency of Brazil, the country’s main trading partner.

According to data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) prepared by Indec, the first quarter of the year accumulated inflation of 7.8%, while the wholesale dollar price rose 11 percent.

The Bilateral Real Exchange Rate Index between Argentina and Brazil, prepared by the Central Bank, fell this year to 96.7 points, with a drop of 35 points or 26%, from 130.9 on December 31, 2019. In strictly exchange terms, the competitiveness of Argentine production with respect to that of the Mercosur partner deteriorated in that magnitude of 26% and returned to its lowest level in almost four years, since June 20, 2016.

Regarding the Multilateral Real Exchange Rate, with which the Central Bank measures the evolution of inflation, devaluation and the price of goods and services that Argentina exchanges with the main trading partners, it is at an acceptable level of 111 points.

This number is still 11 points higher than the base 100 of December 17, 2015, when at the beginning of the government of Mauricio Macri change control was lifted.

However, this type of multilateral exchange falls 11 points or 9.3% in 2020, and is already above the 112 points of last August 11, when the financial and currency crisis broke out after the primary elections.

Fall in raw material prices

Economists also consider it relevant to consider the weakness of international prices of raw materials, a consequence of the decrease in global trade due to the pandemic. Although food prices were the most sustained, the ton of soybeans, just above $ 300, has been approaching a floor since August 2007, while corn gave way to levels of a decade ago.

“On the side of agricultural prices, with data from the falling Chinese real economy and the strength of the dollar, which is 3% above the values ​​of April last year, it is not surprising that they have lost during April 5.2% in the case of soybeans and 5.5% in the case of corn. In addition, the 40% cut in biofuels in the US explains why corn lost twice as much as soybeans since the OPEC bankruptcy (14% versus 7%), ”said the economist. Martín Tetaz.

In turn, the Imports fell 8.4% in March compared to February and 19.7% compared to March last year, with significant contractions for investment-related and production inputs.