The dogs search Gimeno’s house in search of the biological remains of the children and sonar is incorporated into the search of the sea

The Civil Guard will incorporate new tools to find the whereabouts of little Anna and Olivia, the two girls aged 1 and 6 who disappeared almost three weeks ago in Tenerife with their father, Tomás Gimeno. Is about a sonar and an underwater robot that the Civil Guard has asked the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) to give it to them and thus be able to add them to the search for the little ones, as confirmed this Monday by the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez.

Gámez has highlighted the IEO’s willingness to provide this material and has referred to a judicial authorization the moment at which these equipments will be incorporated into the search work, which he hopes will be “shortly”. It has guaranteed that the Civil Guard he will spare no effort “not a day or a single moment” in the search for the disappeared because, he said, “right now it is our priority”, and has affirmed that after 20 days of the disappearances, all the hypotheses remain open without having given more data since the matter is under summary secrecy.

Gámez has stressed that the Civil Guard has put “all your personal and material means to resolve these disappearances as soon as possible”. He has valued “the tenacity, dedication, effort and also emotional commitment” of the means deployed by the armed institute, 70 people a day in terms of maritime and air resources, apart from those provided by other institutions such as Maritime Rescue, Customs Surveillance, Canary Islands Emergencies, Civil Protection and local police.

They look for blood at the father’s home

Meanwhile, today a new search has been carried out of the house of the father of the girls in which the canine unit of the Civil Guard participates, dogs trained in the detection of biological remains. One of the hypotheses in which the Civil Guard works, and which it tries to consolidate with this new registry, is that the father collected the girls’ clothes and toys before disappearing.

Among these biological remains, the canine agents look for blood samples that could belong to the 1 and 6-year-old girls, according to the Ana Rosa Program, where the family spokesman, Joaquín Amills, has intervened. However, Amills explained that, after speaking with Beatriz Zimmerman, the girls’ mother, she did not know that the Civil Guard was going to search Tomás Gimeno’s house. to look for the blood of the minors and has stated that the family hopes that it is only to “rule out possibilities.”

In addition, the family spokesman has asked that the image of the father, Tomás Gimeno, appear on the Interpol website because, as he explained in his intervention on the television program, “if you type Gimeno on the web only girls appear “and he reiterated that” to find the girls we have to find the father. ”