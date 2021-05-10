The “Dogecoin Killer” Shiba Inu (SHIB) registers an astronomical growth of 140% in 24 hours

Following the Dogecoin debacle over the weekend, another cryptocurrency meme is attracting investors’ attention: Shiba Inu (SHIB). The token has risen more than 140% in the last 24 hours after being listed on various exchanges.

Shiba Inu has registered a vertiginous increase in its price after its inclusion in several cryptocurrency exchanges, including: Huobi Global, KuCoin and Binance.

As of this writing, the price of SHIB had risen more than 140% in the last 24 hours with a monumental growth of more than 41,000% in the last 30 days. It is currently trading at $ 0.00003110 based on CoinGecko data.

CoinGecko

Binance adds Shiba Inu

During the morning of Monday, May 10, Binance announced the inclusion of SHIB to its platform. As a result, the token price increased by approximately 60% in a matter of minutes and reaching a new all-time high, at that time of $ 0.00002200.

According to the official Binance statement:

“Binance will include SHIBA INU (SHIB) in the Innovation Zone and will open trading for the SHIB / BUSD and SHIB / USDT trading pairs on 2021-05-10 11:00 AM (UTC). Users can now start depositing SHIB in preparation for trading. “

Twitter

Shiba Inu is currently in the 17th position in the crypto market, beating Solana (SOL), THETA and TRON (TRX) according to CoinMarketCap data.

CoinMarketCap

What is SHIB?

SHIB is the token of the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap. According to what is stated on the project’s website, SHIB, which is nicknamed the “Dogecoin Killer” is an ERC-20 token which was born as an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community construction:

“This token […] it can stay under a penny and still outperform Dogecoin in a small amount of time (relatively speaking). Popular around the world, and already with a considerable rise, the Shiba ($ Shib) token is the first cryptocurrency token to be listed and incentivized on ShibaSwap, our decentralized exchange. ”

Shibatoken

To match the market trend as much as possible, ShibaSwap marketers used the image of the Shiba Inu dog, which is also the logo for the Dogecoin coin. Thus, the project team intends to repeat the success of its main “canine” competitor.

Suzanne Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, commented on the creation of the cryptocurrency:

“It represents the same dog that became a meme, and the goal of the project is to replicate the success of Dogecoin, that is, to turn a joke into a machine to earn money.”

Dogecoin

A new rival for Dogecoin

Dogecoin posted a tough weekend, with a sharp crash following Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live performance.

As reported by BeInCrypto, yesterday DOGE topped the Bybt.com liquidation list. with more than 280 million dollars settled from exchanges in the last 12 hours.

Musk Dogecoin

Subsequently, the price of Dogecoin recovered a bit, following an announcement that SpaceX, a space company owned by Elon Musk, will launch the “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon” and as a method of financing the company galactic will accept meme cryptocurrency as a payment method for the development of the lunar mission.

At time of publishing, DOGE is valued at $ 0.5038 according to CoinMarketCap.

