The DOGE cryptocurrency is on its way to the moon even though the entire market is falling, how is it possible?

The FOMO around the DOGE cryptocurrency is reaching levels never seen before, even when it is a meme of the crypto community.

At the time of this writing Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.3753, accumulating a gain of 21.76% in the last 24 hours and a surprising 435.55% in the last 7 days.

The rise in the price of this crypto in recent months is totally unheard of. In just one year the price has increased more than 16,500%. To give you an idea of ​​the amazing performance, for every $ 1 you bought from DOGE on April 20 of last year, today you had approximately $ 165.

All the extreme positivism around this cryptocurrency seems to be mainly due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and all the movement that he has created, as well as a widespread rally in the crypto market.

Elon hasn’t stopped making sarcastic posts promoting DOGE from his Twitter account with more than 40 million followers.

One of the most recent publications of this personality is where he quotes a tweet he made as a joke on July 20, 2020, in which he hangs a meme representing DOGE as the nightmare of the global financial system.

Between jokes it seems that what the incredible cryptomeme community wants is coming true. At the time of this writing, Dogecoin’s capitalization is $ 46.5 billion, which makes it hold the 5th position in the crypto market, a position that I never really thought it would reach.

The Dogecoin day

To make matters worse, cryptocurrency enthusiasts continued to add fuel to the fire, declaring April 20 as DOGE day.

As the price rose over the past few days, the popularity of the word doge increased like never before, which is reflected in Google Trends search intentions.

Then with the announcement of the day of the cryptomeme, the hashtag #DogeDay became a trend on Twitter in the United States. Regardless, some metrics show that the climax of the euphoria has already been reached, and now the insanity may be subsiding.

DOGE cryptocurrency may be correcting a bit before moving higher

After a rise of over 400% in the last 7 days, it seems that the price is already trying to make a pullback, totally healthy at this point.

When we look at the weekly chart we already notice some exhaustion from the bulls, leaving a bit of bullish rejection. Now the price may be going to seek at least $ 0.26.

Due to the great bullish momentum, after a fall the bulls should quickly put pressure to push the price towards new all-time highs. The objectives: $ 0.59 in the first instance and $ 0.76 in the second.

Weekly chart of the DOGE cryptocurrency. Source: TradingView.

It’s not to scare you, but the rally is getting closer and closer to running out

It is impossible to say when exactly a big rally like that of the DOGE cryptocurrency is going to end, however it is very unlikely that it will be able to extend much further.

They are 5 months of continuous rise, accumulating a gain of almost 16,000%. The parabolic rises also give way to corrections, and they are usually quite large.

To say that the price is going to start falling very soon is a totally misplaced opinion. Momentum is incredibly bullish, and it is more likely that we will continue to see bigger gains in the near future before a sharp drop; however, be very careful.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

