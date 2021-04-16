The Dodgers paid tribute to Jackie Robinson in the Major Leagues

The organization of Dodgers from Los Angeles surrendered tribute to Jackie Robinson hours before the game on April 15 at Big leagues.

Jackie Robinson is recognized by all the players of the MLB, was so important to the industry that each year on April 15, this date is celebrated in honor of a Big Show legend.

The account of the Dodgers, he posted a post giving him tribute to the former player of the Big leagues, Jackie Robinson. He himself, was in his statue hours before jumping onto the pitch in the MLB.

The entire @Dodgers team gathered at the Jackie Robinson statue before their game tonight. # Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/qGqZ5Tyihw – MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2021

Every April 15, all organizations of the Big leagues, they use 42 in honor of Jackie. This year was no exception and the Los Angeles team took the time to chat in their statues.

Without a doubt, an admirable gesture on the part of the Dodgers towards the first black who played in Las Mayores and opened the way to many players who today enjoy baseball in the United States.