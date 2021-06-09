The Dodgers news about Brusdar Graterol in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan Brusdar Graterol from Dodgers Los Angeles was sent to the Minor Leagues after being reinstated from the disabled list in the MLB.

Californian team manager Dave Roberts gave news on the health status of Brusdar Graterol meaning that he is healthy and was sent to Triple-A to make pitches and work his mechanics before being called to the Big leagues.

“Obviously, Brusdar it was a big part of what we did last year. It’s going to be a big part of what we do this year, ”Roberts said.

Graterol, who has only thrown 1.1 innings in the 2021 season of the Big leagues, is being taken into account by his strategist of the Dodgers and it was only sent to the minors so that it arrives totally healthy and effective to ride on the mound of the MLB.

“I think the option just allows him to have a clear path to get out and pitch regularly, lower the sinker in the zone and continue working on that slider. When he does that, I hope to see him, ”said the manager of the Dodgers, Dave Roberts.