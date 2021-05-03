The Dodgers are still unaware of Brusdar Graterol’s injury in the Major Leagues

Dodgers Los Angeles continues with the uncertainty of the injury from Brusdar Graterol, who hasn’t appeared much in the 2021 season of the MLB.

A report by Jorge Castillo covering the Dodgers, reported that Brusdar Graterol will undergo an MRI on May 4 tomorrow.

Graterol The 22-year-old has been through many ups and downs since the off-season of the Big leagues, since they still do not know the injury that the Creole of the Dodgers.

In the current season of the MLB, Brusdar Graterol He has barely gone out to pitch in one and a third inning where he did not do well at all against the San Diego Padres, as he was punished by the rival offense in the Big leagues.

After that day, Graterol has not appeared any more on the mound of the Dodgers and, the team still does not know the seriousness of the alleged injury from Creole.

Everything seems to indicate that the right-hander who reaches 100 miles could go under the knife to undergo the famous Tommy John surgery.

However, the picture is still not totally clear for Brusdar Graterol and the Dodgers in the Big leagues.

Here is the report: