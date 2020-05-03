El Salvador.- The VIDA SV Foundation of El Salvador, together with Faro Fils, premiered the first part of the documentary “The Abortion Manual: The 17 Fraud”.

The video mentions that some media have tried to show that the Central American country “hates women, as if it were the worst country in the world for women”, in order to exert pressure to pass the law in favor of abortion.

And to “prove it”, they give an example of the campaign used by “Las 17”, which they consider a “strategy of political, media and legal manipulation whose objective is to legalize abortion in El Salvador.”

The documentary points out that some journalists and actresses manipulate the information so that people are confused, pointing out that a “miscarriage” is a crime as well as a “induced abortion” when it is completely false.

“I don’t think so, I disagree with that opinion,” Raúl Melara, attorney general of the Republic of El Salvador, said in the video in an interview for CNN.

The testimony clarifies that the spontaneous abortion in any country of the world is a crime, contrary case with the induced abortion.

Also, he reports, the government was criticized for three cases of women sentenced to prison for allegedly aborting when, in fact, they were people accused of “aggravated homicide” since they murdered their little ones when they were already out of the womb.

It was reported that “Las 17” have manipulated the situation of these women in search of exerting pressure to legalize abortion when there are documents and photographs showing that the three took the lives of their little ones.

“The induced abortion (in El Salvador) is from 2 to 8 years in prison,” the video points out, thus ruling out what a certain sector of the press says, mentioning that they can reach sentences of 30 or up to 40 years. of prison.

“They say that El Salvador is hell for women who abort, no, it is the other way around, it is hell for the unborn person if the mother decides to kill her, a death that will not be avenged, practically in no case, with a state that, in general, he does not put in prison the woman who killed his own son, ”says the video.

This is the first of four installments, in which it is narrated how the murders of 17 newborns are manipulated to legalize boarding in El Salvador.

JAD