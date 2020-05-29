Unfortunately 2020 led to another great figure in music, specifically Mexican rock, as Carlos Cesar Sánchez Hernández – better known by the bandota as Charlie Monttana– died this May 28 at 58 years old due to a heart attack, a hard blow to the music of our country, Well, one of the most charismatic we have ever seen left us.

Thanks to songs like “Your mom doesn’t love me”, “That love sucks”, “Touching the sky”, “Click vatito” and of course, the “Roncanrolero cowboy”, Charlie became a true Neza legend and was key to the movement that made the urban rock of our country visible.

See you soon, Charlie Monttana: This is how the music world says goodbye to the Roquero Vaquero

SHe was always characterized for being one of the truest artists on the scene and for the enormous charisma he displayed above and below the stage. But Charlie Monttana’s influence went beyond music And the more than 20 records he recorded throughout his career, not only inspired a lot of bands, it also influenced the seventh art.

The life of this musician was always an interesting subject, because as we have already mentioned, he is a legend of urban rock that was made by the people and for the people, So much so that in the cinema they were interested in telling what was happening in their day to day, from its origins to how it was that it achieved a true cult status.

Beyond the cameo he made in movies like Crazy weekend, the real tribute for this great person came just this year, when the Mexican filmmaker, Ernesto Mendez announced that it would be released as part of the official selection Now Mexico from the UNAM International Film Festival, a documentary called simply as It’s me, Charlie Monttana.

Over the course of almost 93 minutes, this tape shows us the true story of one of the national idols, that was built like all of us, coming from below, with the daily and constant work, but above all without any support from the mass media, as he became famous by word of mouth. Something very difficult to achieve.

Besides talking about her feelingss, the responsibilities he had, Confess how difficult your life was as an independent musician, one or another controversy that he starred in and the love he felt for the public that would see him even the most recondite places in our country, this is a documentary that shows from your eyes, the reality of national rock.

May one of Mexico’s greatest rockers rest in peace, a true showman in every sense of the word, who made us get excited –although some deny it– with his songs. That showed us that the passion for what you do is what is worth to be happy.

Charlie Monttana was a true example of the love for music and being on stage, connected with the public and playing for all of them, it was much more important than selling thousands of records and being known everywhere. And honestly, there will never be another rock and roll cowboy….

