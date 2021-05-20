The documentary series on the life of Paul McCartney already has a release date – Tomatazos

The music of the Liverpool quartet is world renowned and the remaining members are icons of the music scene. One of them is Paul McCartney, who has become an old man full of experiences, that is why he intends to talk about his life in the new and ambitious documentary McCartney 3,2,1. The material will be transmitted through the Hulu platform and already has a release date. Ex-Beatle fans will be able to enjoy the artist’s new content specially designed for the streaming world.

Paul MCCARTNEY He started his career as just a teenager. At a young age he was already quite clear about the direction his life would take; He had contact with music since childhood and at the age of 15 he met John Lennon, becoming part of his initial band The Quarrymen. In 1960 they formed The Beatles and at just 18 years old, McCartney began one of the most important stages of his life. The next decade would be pivotal to music history with The Beatles releasing momentous albums like “A Hard Day’s Night”, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band ”or“ Yellow Submarine ”

But after The Beatles a Paul MCCARTNEY his life did not end. After releasing a couple of solo albums during the very early seventies, he formed the band Wings together with his wife. Cute Y Denny Laine; the group lasted for a decade and after the disintegration came collaborations, experiments and more albums for Paul. With musical influence and an enviable multi-million dollar fortune, the life of Paul it remains current and is an object of global interest.

Documentaries and films by The Beatles have been around forever, however, McCartney 3,2,1 stands out as an ambitious and personal approach to the life and work of the singer-songwriter. Paul He had already worked with Hulu but now he’s back for something bigger. Through Variety, Craig erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, released a statement about the documentary series

Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such wide and festive detail, the experience of creating his life’s work – more than 50 years of culture-defining music. Being an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came about is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul has decided to return to Hulu to share this unique series.

Although The Beatles disintegrated in April 1970, their music continues to be very present among fans and not so fans. We are talking about the most important band of the 20th century, characterized by an innovative discography and songs that were forever marked in the collective memory. The study of notable pop culture icons will always be of interest to audiovisual content consumers, even if they are not necessarily fans of the British group.

McCartney 3,2,1 will hit the Hulu platform on July 16 to the delight of all fans of Paul and, of course, The Beatles. At 78 years old, the composer remains active in his profession; His most recent album “McCartney III Imagined” was released on April 16 and is a reinterpretation of “McCartney III”, had mostly positive reviews and became part of the many triumphs of the singer.

The documentary series is directed by Zachary Heinzerling and has as executive producers his own McCartney, Scott rodger, Peter berg, Matthew goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank marshall Y Ryan Suffern.

