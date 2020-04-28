The coronavirus pandemic it posed hard obstacles to Argentine soccer. The clubs, which were already facing extreme economic challenges due to the increase in budgets due to the rise in the dollar, are facing the difficulty of the almost zero generation of income in the face of football; except for the TV rights quota. Without a precise restart date of competition, the AFAWith the consent of the institutions, he made the decision to end the season and suspend the declines for two years.

A week ago, Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, had announced that he had asked the representatives of the clubs for a detailed report with the situation in each treasury and the problems they faced in the face of the situation. Well, that document has already taken shape and offers an alarming panorama, which confirms the difficulties that institutions will face once the country overcomes the health emergency and the ball rolls again.

The document circulating among the leaders is titled “Main problems due to the loss of ordinary and extraordinary income” and details those drawbacks, item by item. For example, the decrease in the volume of money by the social quota. There he points out that there is a “percentage drop in the daily payment of current members and the absence of new members.”

X-RAY OF THE CRISIS, ITEM BY ITEM

Activity fees: It tends to zero for not being able to provide the service. “

School fees: “The quota of educational activities are at a time of absolute uncertainty.”

Parking lots (owned and / or concessioned), income from daily accesses; rental of spaces for events: “No income”.

Rentals and gastronomic concessions: “Impossibility of collection”.

Futsal and other tariff activities: “No income”.

Sponsoreos: “Many sponsors stopped paying the monthly fees.”

Static advertising: “Also in a situation of uncertainty for not having its contractual consideration.”

Fertilizers, stalls and boxes: “Decline pronounced by the absence of parties.”

Ticket Sales: “Null sales due to absence of matches”.

Argentina Cup: “Absence of guaranteed income for playing the tournament, plus the fixed bonus of each stage won. Also, the income from the rental of the stadiums for the development of the tournament disappears. “

Stadium rental for other uses: “Absence of income in this item for events (recitals, other sports, corporate events, etc.)”.

Other international competitions: “Disappearance of income (ticketing, royalty, etc.) for holding international competitions (Copa Sudamericana, Libertadores, etc.)”.

SAF / AFA: “Fall and uncertainty about the collection of TV rights, international rights and sponsorships derived from SAF”.

Training rights and solidarity mechanisms: “Absence of charges, mainly due to the lack of competitions in Europe”.

Player sales and / or loan income: “Non-existence and depreciation of the pass market that generated a significant flow of income.”

Claims before FIFA / TAS: “Deferral of procedures and charges related to executions through the TAS”.

Schools, courses and training of international players: “Drop in foreign exchange earnings due to not being able to carry out international football training schools for foreigners (impossibility of being able to legally execute them)”.

Access to national and / or international financing: “The minimal banking and financial activity detracts from the market in general and this cuts the granting of financing both locally and internationally.”

Merchandising income: “Sharp decrease in income derived from the sale of merchandising, clothing and other products exploited directly or indirectly for clubs.”

Checks in portfolio (receivable): “Exponential increase of rejected checks to be cashed for different income. And this generates the consumption of other assets, accelerating the financial deficit ”.

Investments: “As a consequence of all the above, positive flows resulting from investments cannot be generated (fixed terms, mutual funds, derivatives, etc.). Product of the lack of genuine income and the breakdown of the payment chain, since these funds must be used to cover ordinary needs ”.